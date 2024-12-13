Human Rights Youth Festival dedicated to International Human Rights Day in Ashgabat

From 9 to 10 December, the OHCHR Regional Office for Central Asia organized a Youth Festival on Human Rights to commemorate Human Rights Day, which is celebrated annually on 10 December.

25 young women and men, SDG Ambassadors and youth activists from civil society organizations learned about UN human rights mechanisms and international approaches to equality and non-discrimination. The participants also discussed the priorities of the UN Youth 2030 Strategy, the OHCHR Youth Rights Advocacy Toolkit, and learnt about the OHCHR Youth Advisory Board of OHCHR and the Education Above All Foundation.

The participants exchanged ideas on joint projects with Shukurgeldi Myradov, SDG Ambassador of 2023 cohort, the Central Asian member of the OHCHR Youth Advisory Board. Shukurgeldi, highlighted that the Board is an important platform that connects like-minded human rights advocates, and promotes strengthening youth networks and amplifying the voices of youth from Central Asia.

The Festival culminated with a screening and discussion of the film “High Tide Don’t Hide” as part of the International Human Rights Film Tour organized by OHCHR in cooperation with the The International Film Festival and Forum for Human Rights.

“Young people play a crucial role in the promotion and protection of human rights. It is essential to create conditions and opportunities that encourage their active participation in decision-making processes, which is key to ensuring that their rights are upheld” said Sabina Akhmetzhanova, national program officer on youth of the OHCHR Regional Office for Central Asia during the Human Rights Festival in Turkmenistan.

More on OHCHR Youth Rights Advocacy Toolkit: https://youth4yes.com/