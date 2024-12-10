The Parliament of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Denmark

On 10 December 2024, the newly appointed Ambassador Jesper Vahr of Denmark (with residence in Moscow), presented his credentials to the Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament, Ms. D.Gulmanova.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was familiarized with the priority directions of the country’s domestic and foreign policy, the composition of the national parliament and the ongoing work on legislative support for reforms implemented in various sectors.

Speaking about the future cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Denmark, the Ambassador noted that his country is very interested in strengthening bilateral relations in all spheres.

At a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov, the Ambassador of Denmark presented copies of his credentials.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for building up bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. It was noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Denmark is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.

The importance of Turkmen-Danish cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and in the context of the development of Turkmenistan’s dialogue with the European Union was noted. ///nCa, 10 December 2024