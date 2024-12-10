News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Parliament of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Denmark

The Parliament of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Denmark

By

On 10 December 2024, the newly appointed Ambassador Jesper Vahr of Denmark (with residence in Moscow), presented his credentials to the Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament, Ms. D.Gulmanova.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was familiarized with the priority directions of the country’s domestic and foreign policy, the composition of the national parliament and the ongoing work on legislative support for reforms implemented in various sectors.

Speaking about the future cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Denmark, the Ambassador noted that his country is very interested in strengthening bilateral relations in all spheres.

At a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov, the Ambassador of Denmark presented copies of his credentials.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for building up bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. It was noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Denmark is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.

The importance of Turkmen-Danish cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and in the context of the development of Turkmenistan’s dialogue with the European Union was noted. ///nCa, 10 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan received newly appointed Ambassador of Tajikistan
  2. The President of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Germany
  3. The newly appointed Ambassador of Brazil invited Turkmenistan to the COP-30 climate forum
  4. The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador presented her credentials to the President of Turkmenistan
  5. President of Turkmenistan Receives Newly Appointed Iranian Ambassador
  6. Newly appointed Ambassador of Korea to Turkmenistan preseneted copy of credentials at the Foreign Ministry 
  7. President of Turkmenistan met with newly appointed Malaysian Ambassador
  8. The new Ambassador of Belgium presented Credentials to the Parliament of Turkmenistan
  9. The newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to the Head of Turkmenistan
  10. President of Turkmenistan welcomes the newly appointed Ambassador of India
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan