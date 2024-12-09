President of Turkmenistan received Iranian delegation

On 7 December 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and Chairman of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin.

As noted during the meeting, fraternal and good-neighborly relations between Turkmenistan and Iran are traditionally developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect and mutual understanding, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations.

A multi-vector fruitful partnership has been established between the countries in the political, diplomatic, financial, economic, energy, agricultural, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Trade and economic cooperation is one of the priorities of bilateral relations. Iran occupies an important place in Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover.

Noting that there are all opportunities for further expansion of the dialogue in the oil and gas sector, the President of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that a regular exchange of views on the search for new forms and methods of interaction in this area and their implementation in practice will be useful.

Turkmenistan stands for the diversification of energy supplies to world markets and is working with its partners on the implementation of several significant energy projects. These projects are implemented taking into account environmental safety.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to support initiatives and proposals aimed at further development and strengthening of bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further successful development of interstate cooperation based on the principles of friendship and mutual benefit.

Turkmen foreign minister met with Iranian Energy Minister

On 7 December 2024, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with a delegation headed by Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of increasing bilateral cooperation based on the principles of good neighborliness and mutual benefit were discussed.

Turkmenistan and Iran have rich natural resources and an advantageous geographical location, which creates favorable opportunities for cooperation in the foreign economic sphere, including in the electric power, oil and gas, and transport and transit sectors. The parties discussed the development of partnership in the energy sector.

In this regard, the need to develop partnerships in order to optimally realize the resource and economic potential was noted. The importance of the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, designed to contribute to the intensification of Turkmen-Iranian cooperation aimed at achieving concrete results, was emphasized.///nCa, 9 December 2024