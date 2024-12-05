The Foreign Mission in Turkmenistan announces vacancy

The Foreign Mission in Turkmenistan is looking for personal assistant / Secretary candidates aged 25-38 years old.

Necessary Qualifications:

• Experience in administration, time management, and secretarial duties. Knowledge of modern office procedures. Ability to operate word processing equipment. Experience in dealing with high-ranking officials.

• Ability and willingness to work as a member of the team, with people of different cultural, and religious backgrounds, different gender, and diverse political views, while maintaining impartiality and objectivity.

• Organizational skills and the ability to multitask.

• Flexibility and adaptability.

• Tact and diplomacy.

• Professional fluency in English with excellent communication (both oral and written) skills; professional fluency in Russian and Turkmen;

The individuals who are well-suited are invited to apply for the above position.

If you are interested in working with the Foreign Mission and have the relevant professional experience and qualifications, we strongly encourage you to apply.

Interested candidates for the position must submit detailed CV with official photo to below mentioned email:

recruitmentdip24@gmail.com

Only those candidates who are selected to participate in the subsequent stages of recruitment will be contacted. ///5 December 2024