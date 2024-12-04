News Central Asia (nCa)

The Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Greece

On 3 December 2024, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic, Ekaterini Xagorari (with residence in Moscow).

Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova accepted a letter of credence from the Ambassador of Greece on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. During the meeting, the sides noted the wide opportunities for exchanging experience in improving national legislation and parliamentary activities, as well as for strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova also met with Ambassador Xagorari. The sides stressed the interest of Turkmenistan and Greece in developing bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Special attention was paid to cooperation within international structures such as the UN and the EU. The possibilities of organizing meetings of representatives of the two countries at international venues were discussed.

The diplomats also spoke about the importance of 2025, declared by the UN as the International Year of Peace and Trust on the initiative of Turkmenistan. Representatives of Greece are invited to participate in the events planned for this year.

During the meetings, prospects for cooperation in the fields of education, science, sports and tourism were discussed. The possibilities of establishing cooperation between universities of the two countries, in particular those specializing in international relations and diplomacy, were considered.

At the end of the meetings, the Turkmen side assured the Greek Ambassador of its readiness to assist in her diplomatic activities.///nCa, 4 December 2024

 

