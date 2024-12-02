News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Parliament session: Turkmenistan expands international cooperation and improves legislation

Parliament session: Turkmenistan expands international cooperation and improves legislation

By

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan’s seventh convocation convened for its regular session, where significant decisions were made to bolster international relations and refine domestic legislation.

One of the key points of the meeting’s agenda was the adoption of laws on the ratification of a number of international agreements. Thus, Turkmenistan is expanding investment cooperation with Kazakhstan and simplifying international road transport with Mongolia. In addition, the country joins important international conventions aimed at developing transit trade and strengthening cooperation between developing countries.

International agreements and multilateral documents

  • The Law “On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments”
  • The Law “On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on International Road Transport”.
  • The Law of Turkmenistan “On Accession to the Convention on Transit Trade of Land-Locked States”
  • The Law “On Accession to the Multilateral Agreement on the Establishment for an International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries”.

 Improvement of national legislation

The deputies of the Mejlis also made a number of amendments to the current legislation of Turkmenistan. In particular, amendments were adopted to the Code of Administrative Offences, the Labor Code, laws on currency regulation, the diplomatic service and international treaties. These changes are aimed at optimizing the country’s legislative framework and bringing it in line with modern realities.

Amended laws:

  • The Code of Turkmenistan on Administrative Offences
  • The Law of Turkmenistan “On Currency Regulation and Currency Control in Foreign Economic Relations
  • The Labor Code of Turkmenistan
  • The Law of Turkmenistan On the Diplomatic Service
  • The Law of Turkmenistan On Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Turkmenistan
  • The Law of Turkmenistan On International Treaties of Turkmenistan.

///nCa, 2 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Parliament of Turkmenistan has held a regular session – a number of laws adopted
  2. Parliament of Turkmenistan ratifies the Agreement with Turkey and Azerbaijan on trade and economic cooperation
  3. President of Turkmenistan gives legislation guidelines to both houses of parliament
  4. Turkmenistan’s Parliament enacts new laws for energy efficiency, hydrometeorological activity, and ratifies road transport agreement with China
  5. Turkmenistan expands the international cooperation through the environmental diplomacy
  6. Turkmenistan reverts to unicameral system of parliament – Joint session of parliament on 21 January 2023 will lead to merger of both chambers
  7. MEJLIS OF TURKMENISTAN ADOPTED THE RESOLUTIONS ON JOINING A NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTS
  8. National and international experts gather in Ashgabat to discuss forest legislation improvements
  9. Turkmenistan takes steps to boost foreign trade with introduction of “Authorized Economic Operator” into the customs legislation
  10. Officials from Turkmenistan gain skills in corruption proofing legislation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan