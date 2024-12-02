Parliament session: Turkmenistan expands international cooperation and improves legislation

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan’s seventh convocation convened for its regular session, where significant decisions were made to bolster international relations and refine domestic legislation.

One of the key points of the meeting’s agenda was the adoption of laws on the ratification of a number of international agreements. Thus, Turkmenistan is expanding investment cooperation with Kazakhstan and simplifying international road transport with Mongolia. In addition, the country joins important international conventions aimed at developing transit trade and strengthening cooperation between developing countries.

International agreements and multilateral documents

The Law “On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments”

The Law “On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on International Road Transport”.

The Law of Turkmenistan “On Accession to the Convention on Transit Trade of Land-Locked States”

The Law “On Accession to the Multilateral Agreement on the Establishment for an International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries”.

Improvement of national legislation

The deputies of the Mejlis also made a number of amendments to the current legislation of Turkmenistan. In particular, amendments were adopted to the Code of Administrative Offences, the Labor Code, laws on currency regulation, the diplomatic service and international treaties. These changes are aimed at optimizing the country’s legislative framework and bringing it in line with modern realities.

Amended laws:

The Code of Turkmenistan on Administrative Offences

The Law of Turkmenistan “On Currency Regulation and Currency Control in Foreign Economic Relations

The Labor Code of Turkmenistan

The Law of Turkmenistan On the Diplomatic Service

The Law of Turkmenistan On Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Turkmenistan

The Law of Turkmenistan On International Treaties of Turkmenistan.

