Russian Railway Contractor Eyes Joint Venture in Turkmenistan

Engineering Service-Putmash, a leading Russian railway infrastructure company, is planning to establish a joint venture in Turkmenistan. The company’s General Director, Egor Lukyanov, announced this intention during the “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2024” conference.

Engineering Service-Putmash is a service company of the Russian Railways (RZD).

Lukyanov highlighted the company’s readiness to offer a comprehensive range of maintenance services to Turkmenistan, including maintenance and repair of railway infrastructure and equipment. He emphasized the potential for cooperation in manufacturing new track machines.

To facilitate its operations in Turkmenistan, Engineering Service-Putmash plans to open a representative office in the near future. This move will enable the company to establish stronger ties with local partners and accelerate the implementation of joint projects.

According to Lukyanov, Engineering Service-Putmash has been operating on the Russian railway market for more than 15 years. “We are a key contractor of Russian Railways for maintenance, we are also a manufacturer of new track machines for Russian Railways,” he said.///nCa, 29 November 2024

 

