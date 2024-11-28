The Leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia announced the deepening of strategic partnership in the new global order

The state visit of the President of Russia to Kazakhstan is taking place on 27-28 November 2024.

On the first day of the visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin held summit talks. Following the talks, a joint statement was signed on deepening strategic partnership in the context of a new global order.

The delegations of the two countries also inked a package of 19 documents related to interregional and cross-border cooperation, transport and infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, education, and interdepartmental cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin made a joint statement to the media.

Tokayev called Putin’s visit historic, stressing that Russia is a strategic partner and reliable ally for Kazakhstan.

The economic component of the visit took center stage. During the negotiations, special attention was paid to specific projects and initiatives aimed at developing transport infrastructure and energy cooperation.

The construction of three new thermal power plants is planned in Kazakhstan. Additionally, since last year, Russia has been transiting natural gas through Kazakhstan to neighboring Uzbekistan. According to Putin, Russia intends to increase these gas supplies.

The promotion of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy was also noted. Six joint ventures for uranium mining and enrichment are actively operating. The companies of the two countries are implementing major projects in mechanical engineering, chemical industry, and the production of mineral fertilizers.

During the talks, issues of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector were discussed. The parties noted the prospects in connection with the development of the international North–South corridor from Russia to India, the eastern section of which crosses Kazakhstan.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, Russia is one of the main trading partners of Kazakhstan and one of the three leading investors in the Kazakh economy. For the first time in the history of bilateral relations, Kazakhstan has entered the top five largest trading partners of Russia.

“I am convinced that while maintaining this positive dynamics, we will be able to surpass the $30 billion mark in mutual trade in the next couple of years,” Tokayev said.

The volume of direct Russian investments in the economy of Kazakhstan exceeded $24 billion, of which more than $4.5 billion have been invested in the last two years alone. Accumulated Kazakh investments in the Russian economy have reached $8.5 billion.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed to significant achievements in the industrial sector. 93 joint projects worth more than $18 billion have been launched. Currently, 49 more projects are being implemented with a total investment of almost $ 30 billion.

The share of national currencies in mutual settlements is almost 90%.

The Presidents discussed in detail the dynamics of cooperation between the countries in a multilateral format, exchanged views on the most pressing issues of regional and global politics.

“What is especially important, there are no controversial issues between Kazakhstan and Russia. We always find balanced solutions that take into account the interests of the two states as much as possible,” Tokayev stressed.

Signed documents

Following the negotiations, the delegations signed the following documents:

1. The program of interregional and cross-border cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation for 2024-2028;

2. Action plan for the implementation of the Program of interregional and cross-border cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation for 2024-2028;

3. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the organization of cooperation in the field of development of railway transport and infrastructure, highways, as well as automobile and railway checkpoints across the state border between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation;

4. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the procedure for reconstruction, overhaul, repair and maintenance of the automobile bridge over the Talovaya River between the checkpoints “Syrym” (Republic of Kazakhstan) and “Mashtakovo” (Russian Federation) across the Kazakh-Russian state border and approaches to it;

5. Agreement between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation on mutual recognition of diplomas of crew members of ships;

6. Agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare;

7. Agreement on the use of numbering of the 7th World Numbering Zone;

8. Agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism;

9. Agreement on the functioning of the Kostanay branch of the Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education “Chelyabinsk State University”;

10. Protocol on the renewal of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on Trade and Economic Cooperation in the Field of oil and Petroleum Products Supplies to the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 9, 2010 and amendments thereto;

11. Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on cooperation;

12. Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation;

13. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of legal regulation of non-profit organizations;

14. The program of cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation for 2025-2026;

15. Memorandum of Cooperation in the fields of construction and housing and communal services between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of the Russian Federation;

16. Agreement on Strategic cooperation between JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy [Kazakhstan Railways] and JSC Russian Railways;

17. Agreement on the implementation of the project between JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd and JSC Slavtrans-Service;

18. Memorandum of Intent between JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and FinInvest LLC;

19. Agreement on cooperation on the use of effective technologies to reduce emissions of pollutants at power units No. 3 and No. 4 of Ekibastuz GRES-2 [power station] between JSC Samruk-Energo and LLC Firm ORGRES.

Joint Statement of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the Russian Federation – Highlights

A joint statement by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, K.K. Tokayev, and the President of the Russian Federation, V.V. Putin, on deepening strategic partnership in the context of a new global order was signed on November 27, 2024. The highlights of the 36-point statement can be grouped into the following areas:

Political dialogue

• The parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing political dialogue and maintaining a high pace of bilateral contacts at the high and highest levels.

• Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation will continue to support each other, opposing attempts to undermine domestic political stability, violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

• Coordination of positions on international and regional security issues, strengthening of multilateral cooperation mechanisms within the framework of the CSTO, CIS, SCO, CICA.

• Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CSTO in 2024 and the effectiveness of the CIS as a mechanism of cooperation were highly appreciated.

• The parties condemn the irresponsible statements of public and officials that contradict the spirit of mutual trust and respect for the sovereignty of the two countries.

• The parties strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in Russia in 2024 and agreed to exchange information through the special services.

Economic cooperation

• The parties expressed interest in the formation of a fair international trading system, the rejection of unilateral restrictive measures.

• Integration of integration processes in the Eurasian space, including within the framework of the idea of a Large Eurasian Partnership.

• Intensification of trade and economic ties, expansion of industrial cooperation.

• An increase in the share of bilateral transactions in national currencies.

• Deepening of industrial cooperation, development of joint projects in industry.

• The parties expressed interest in further expanding the partnership in the gas sector, including for the purpose of transporting gas to third countries.

• Studying the prospects for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and other low-emission energy sources.

• Development of transport and logistics links, increasing the volume of rail and road transport.

• Support was expressed for the North-South international transport corridor project.

• The parties will step up efforts for the early implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on the creation and development of the international transport corridor “Belarus–Russia–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–ports of the Indian Ocean”.

• The parties consistently oppose the politicization of the activities of international organizations.

• The parties will continue joint space exploration, experimental research, and the development of telecommunications technologies.

A separate part of the statement is devoted to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties.

The full text of the Statement is avaliable here: https://www.akorda.kz/ru/sovmestnoe-zayavlenie-prezidenta-respubliki-kazahstan-i-prezidenta-rossiyskoy-federacii-ob-uglublenii-strategicheskogo-partnerstva-v-usloviyah-novogo-globalnogo-poryadka-2810110

///nCa, 28 November 2024