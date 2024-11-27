The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union

On November 26, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and the Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Umberto de Pretto, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the parties noted the importance of the two-day International Conference and Exhibition «International Transport-Transit Corridors: Connectivity and Development – 2024» (ITTC-2024), which started today in Ashgabat, timed to coincide with World Sustainable Transport Day.

The interlocutors focused on the many years of positive experience of interaction between Turkmenistan and the IRU, including the introduction of mechanisms to simplify transit customs procedures and accelerate cargo flows.

They especially emphasized Turkmenistanэs contribution to the development of sustainable transport systems, logistical connectivity, and the creation of transport and communications infrastructure in accordance with global economic processes. In this regard, it was noted that, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, six UN General Assembly resolutions on sustainable transport have been adopted over the past decade.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the possibilities of strengthening cooperation in 2025, declared by the UN General Assembly resolution as the International Year of Peace and Trust, in particular within the framework of Turkmenistan’s Chairmanship in the Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) next year.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of multilateral formats, including the development of legal framework for interaction. /// nCa, 27 November 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)