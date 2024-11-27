On 26 November, the 3rd Turkmen-Chinese scientific and innovation Forum “Innovations, new technologies and issues of their introduction into production” started its work in the International Scientific and Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

The event is aimed at sharing accumulated positive experience, discussing issues of practical implementation of advanced innovative solutions in leading sectors of the national economy, as well as enhancing scientific and technical partnership between Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China.

A representative delegation consisting of Ms. Lin Xin, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, heads and employees of research centers, professors and university professors arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the forum.

The day before, members of the Chinese delegation took part in the second meeting of the subcommittee on scientific and technical cooperation under the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, during which the results of the joint work were summed up, and prospects for further expansion of productive cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries were discussed.

Among the main topics of discussion is the creation of the Turkmen-Chinese Center for Scientific and Technical Cooperation at the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

This proposal was consolidated by a Memorandum of Understanding signed following the meeting between the International Science and Technology Park and the Hubei Province Center for International Scientific and Technical Exchange.

The scientific and innovation forum delved into theoretical and practical aspects of various fields, exploring current research in Turkmenistan and China. Discussions centered on developing competitive, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective high technologies, as well as integrating knowledge-intensive solutions into production processes.

Participants explored opportunities for collaboration between Turkmen and Chinese scientists, identifying areas for future joint ventures aligned with national development priorities.

Strengthening scientific and technological cooperation, personnel training, and the mutual exchange of innovative advancements were highlighted as key areas for developing bilateral relations.

Turkmenistan’s Academy of Sciences, research institutes, and universities are actively engaging in scientific exchange and exploring potential partnerships with Chinese institutions. This collaboration aims to bolster bilateral ties and drive socioeconomic development in both countries.

Forum delegates showed particular interest in innovative urban planning concepts, such as the smart city of Arkadag. The construction of this smart city and its digital platform serve as a practical learning ground for students and faculty at domestic higher education institutions, enabling them to apply theoretical knowledge and innovative ideas.

Among the important topics on the agenda of the forum are modern agrotechnologies, the integrated development of hydromineral raw materials and other natural resources, achievements in the field of genetics and breeding, the introduction of innovative technologies in industrial production, solving environmental problems, research on effective methods of prevention and treatment of various diseases, etc.

Today, the 3rd Turkmen-Chinese scientific and innovation forum “Innovations, new technologies and issues of their introduction into production” will continue its work.

A number of bilateral meetings and round tables are planned, where promising areas and forms of cooperation between scientific institutions in a number of key areas will be discussed.

The topics of discussion will be: “Chemical technologies, innovative technologies in the processing of natural raw materials”; “Nanotechnology, development and production of new materials”; “Biotechnology, innovative technologies in agriculture”; “Seismology”; “Information and telecommunication systems, computer technologies”; “Energy-saving technologies, alternative energy sources”; “Advanced technologies in medicine and pharmacology”; “Humanitarian sciences”.

Following the forum, a package of bilateral documents will be signed. ///nCa, 27 November 2024 (based on TDH materials)