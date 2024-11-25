The 4th season of the international Technovation Girls program starts in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 24 November, the capital’s Arkach business center hosted the launch event of the next season of the Technovation Girls Turkmenistan program. The meeting brought together interested participants, entrepreneurs, and graduates of previous seasons of the program.

To mark the start of the next season, representatives of the country projecty team held an introductory presentation and spoke in detail about the key aspects of Technovation Girls and shared the achievements of previous years. Over the past seasons, 14 teams from Turkmenistan have reached the world semi-finals of the global competition.

The meeting traditionally ended with a networking session, during which the participants got to know each other better, as well as invited experts and program partners.

The international Technovation Girls program has been held in Turkmenistan for the 4th year in a row. The project is a global initiative aimed at developing social entrepreneurship and promoting the opportunities of young girls in the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

As part of the largest technology competition for girls, participants gather in teams of up to 5 people and work on creating a mobile application aimed at helping solve public problems at the local or international level. At the end of each season, the finalist teams gather at the World Summit in California where they present their prototypes to the leaders of giant technology companies such as Google, Meta and Amazon. The program is supported by the Embassy of the United States of America in Turkmenistan.

More information about the program can be found on the official website (https://technovationchallenge.org/) and on the project’s Instagram page (@technovation_tm).///nCa, 25 November 2024 (material provided by the international program for girls Technovation Girls in Turkmenistan)

