Turkmengaz Chairman met with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye in Istanbul

The State Minister of Turkmenistan and Chairman of Türkmengaz Maksat Babayev met with Alparslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of gas and oil, particularly the transportation of Turkmen gas to Europe, Turkish news outlets report.

In a post on the social media platform X, Bayraktar announced that he had met with Babayev within the framework of the Istanbul Energy Forum (IEF), organized by Anadolu Agency (AA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources themed “Common Future, Common Goals”.

In his post, Minister Bayraktar stated, ‘At the İstanbulEnergyForum, we held a meeting with Mr. Maksat Babayev, Minister of State of Turkmenistan and President of Turkmengaz. We discussed alternative routes for the transportation of Turkmenistan’s gas to our country and from there to Europe. We also evaluated joint projects that can be realized with our national companies BOTAŞ and TPAO in Turkmenistan’s oil and natural gas fields.” ///nCa, 24 November 2024