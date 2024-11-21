Made in Uzbekistan Exhibition Opens in Turkmenistan

On 20 November 2024, the “Made in Uzbekistan” exhibition kicked off in Turkmenabat, Turkmenistan. The event coincides with the Second Turkmen-Uzbek Interregional Forum, showcasing a diverse range of Uzbek products and fostering collaboration between the two countries.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Dilshod Rasulov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Additionally, heads of relevant ministries and departments, along with representatives of both coungries’ business communities, attended the event.

The exhibition presents a comprehensive overview of Uzbekistan’s industrial landscape, featuring key sectors like agriculture, construction, tourism, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, textiles, silk, leather, footwear, and food production.

A series of activities took place on the sidelines of the expo, including:

• Bilateral Meetings: Representatives of private companies and entrepreneurs from both Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will engage in direct discussions to explore potential partnerships.

• Roundtable themed “Development of cooperation in trade: creation of favorable conditions and business support.”

• The second roundtable will delve into “Cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere: exchange of experience in the field of culture, cooperation in science and education, opportunities for the development of the tourism industry.” ///nCa, 21 November 2024