Tokayev visited Belgrade – Kazakhstan and Serbia set sights on joint projects in industry, transport, energy, and defense industry

On 19 November, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid an official visit to Serbia, where he held talks with the country’s top leadership, including President Alexander Vucic and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. The visit was marked by the strengthening of bilateral relations and the signing of a number of important agreements.

During the talks, special attention was paid to enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation. The sides positively assessed the growth of bilateral trade in recent years, but noted the need for even closer cooperation in the current geopolitical and economic situation in the world.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia expressed mutual interest in further increasing trade turnover and expanding the range of export-import goods. The available broad opportunities and resources for the promotion of key joint projects in the fields of industry, agriculture, transit and logistics, the military-industrial complex, digitalization, telecommunications and the aerospace industry were considered.

They also stressed the importance of developing interconnectedness and diversification of transport infrastructure, including the possibility of opening direct flights between the capitals.

The presidents of the two countries paid special attention to establishing practical cooperation in the fields of education, science, healthcare, tourism, and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

As a result of the negotiations, both countries signed multiple intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements. These agreements cover a wide range of areas, including defense, space exploration, digital technologies, telecommunications, education, tourism, and the exchange of statistical data related to mutual trade.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the visit, calling Serbia a close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan on the Balkan Peninsula. He noted the productive nature of the negotiations and the agreements reached on building up trade and economic ties.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the priority areas of cooperation – investment, industry, mining, agriculture, healthcare, innovation and new technologies.

According to him, it is planned to implement new joint projects in such areas as industry, transport and logistics, green energy, as well as the arms industry.

At a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, Tokayev assured the Serbian side of the full support of the Government of Kazakhstan to Serbian businessmen investing in Kazakhstan.

In turn, Vucevic expressed Serbia’s keen interest in learning from Kazakhstan’s experience in political and socio-economic reforms. Additionally, he highlighted Serbia’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in a number of promising areas, including trade, economy, transport, logistics, and investment.

Vucevic highlighted the importance of green technologies and energy transition and proposed an exchange of experiences in these areas. Additionally, he suggested organizing regular business forums and country-specific events, such as “Days of Serbia in Kazakhstan” and “Days of Kazakhstan in Serbia,” to further strengthen economic ties.

During his visit, Tokayev toured an exhibition showcasing Serbia’s military-industrial complex. Serbia is a regional leader in military exports, supplying its products to over 70 countries worldwide, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, Bulgaria, and Indonesia.

Signed documents

The following documents were signed during the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Serbia:

1. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on the readmission of persons;

2. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on cooperation in the field of defense;

3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Serbia in the field of education;

4. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veterans Affairs and Social Affairs of the Republic of Serbia;

5. Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Tourism and Youth of the Republic of Serbia;

6. Protocol between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia on cooperation in the field of statistical data exchange in mutual trade;

7. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation of the Republic of Serbia on cooperation in the field of space activities;

8. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia;

9. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Library of the Republic of Serbia;

10. Memorandum of Understanding between the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Institute of International Politics and Economics of the Republic of Serbia.///nCa, 20 November 2024