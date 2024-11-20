The Turkmen delegation visited Minsk to study the experience of UNESCO clubs and departments

A delegation from Turkmenistan, consisting of representatives of the Secretariat of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO and heads of UNESCO clubs and departments at higher educational institutions, visited Minsk to study the experience of similar structures in Belarus, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize with the activities of Belarusian UNESCO clubs and departments, as well as to exchange experiences and discuss prospects for cooperation.

The delegation included representatives of various educational institutions of Turkmenistan, including the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan and the Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding.

The program of the visit included visits to museums, acquaintance with the history and culture of Belarus, as well as meetings with representatives of the Association of UNESCO Clubs of the Republic of Belarus, the Secretariat of the National Commission for UNESCO of Belarus, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Belarus.

During the meetings, issues of patriotic education of young people, the importance of education and leadership development were discussed.

The Turkmen delegation shared the experience of UNESCO clubs in Turkmenistan.

Thus, the head of the “Akhalteke Horses – Ambassadors of Peace” Club, Guncha Shamuradova, told about the activities of the club and the Aba Annaev International Horse Breeding Academy.

Special attention was paid to cooperation between universities of Turkmenistan and Belarus.

A meeting took place at Minsk State Linguistic University, aimed at enhancing cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belarus in higher education. The discussions centered on specialized training programs, innovative teaching methodologies, and opportunities for scientific exchange.

Turkmen specialists introduced their scientific and methodological electronic journal, “Questions of Philology,” which delves into diverse fields such as linguistics, literary studies, teaching methods, pedagogy, and the creative endeavors of students and faculty.

As part of the visit, participants engaged in a round table discussion at the UNESCO University Department, focusing on the theme “Peace and Tolerance through Language Learning and Civic Education.” The Turkmen delegation showcased a video presentation highlighting the activities of the UNESCO Chair “Cultural Heritage: from the Past to the Future” at Magtymguly Turkmen State University. Additionally, they presented the work of the UNESCO Chair on improving environmental education and youth education at Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi.

It was proposed to establish cooperation between the Special Department for Improving Environmental education and upbringing of the country’s youth under the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi, and the Sakharov International Environmental Institute of the Belarusian State University to expand cooperation in the field of environmental projects and scientific research.

The visit of the Turkmen delegation to Minsk was an important step in the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belarus in the field of education, science and culture.