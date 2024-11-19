News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and China signed a memorandum in the energy sector

Turkmenistan and China signed a memorandum in the energy sector

By

On 18 November 2024, the ninth meeting of the energy subcommittee of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was held in Ashgabat, the official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reports.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Zhang Jianhua, administrator of the National Energy Administration.

As it was noted during the meeting, cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the gas sector, is one of the priorities of bilateral relations. In this regard, it was stressed that it is important for both sides to intensify and further develop effective relations in this direction.

Turkmenistan expressed its readiness to increase the volume of natural gas supplies to China. All necessary conditions have been created for this on the basis of agreements reached at the highest level by the heads of state of the two countries.

The Turkmen side stressed the importance of implementing large-scale reforms aimed at ensuring the power of the energy sector in the national economy of the country, the active introduction of innovations, advanced technologies and best practices of foreign countries. In this regard, there are ample opportunities to strengthen effective Turkmen-Chinese cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

In order to further develop cooperation, representatives of the Turkmen side made a number of proposals to their Chinese colleagues.

To further solidify their partnership, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at advancing joint energy projects. This document, developed by experts from both nations, underscores the commitment to strengthening energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and China. ///nCa, 19 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen University and China signed a memorandum on the establishment of the “Lu Ban Workshop”
  2. Turkmenistan and China signed an agreement on international road transport
  3. China and Turkmenistan pledge to promote energy cooperation
  4. Kazakhstan and China signed more than 20 documents, including on energy, transport and visa-free regime
  5. The President of Turkmenistan met with a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, First Deputy Premier of the State Council of China
  6. Turkmen-Romanian Working Commission on cooperation in the energy sector held a meeting in Bucharest
  7. Turkmenistan, S.Korea explore ways to enhance cooperation in banking sector
  8. OGT 2023: Gas trade between China and Turkmenistan exceeded 380 billion cu m
  9. The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China
  10. Turkmen Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan