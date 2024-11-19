Turkmenistan and China signed a memorandum in the energy sector

On 18 November 2024, the ninth meeting of the energy subcommittee of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was held in Ashgabat, the official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reports.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Zhang Jianhua, administrator of the National Energy Administration.

As it was noted during the meeting, cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the gas sector, is one of the priorities of bilateral relations. In this regard, it was stressed that it is important for both sides to intensify and further develop effective relations in this direction.

Turkmenistan expressed its readiness to increase the volume of natural gas supplies to China. All necessary conditions have been created for this on the basis of agreements reached at the highest level by the heads of state of the two countries.

The Turkmen side stressed the importance of implementing large-scale reforms aimed at ensuring the power of the energy sector in the national economy of the country, the active introduction of innovations, advanced technologies and best practices of foreign countries. In this regard, there are ample opportunities to strengthen effective Turkmen-Chinese cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

In order to further develop cooperation, representatives of the Turkmen side made a number of proposals to their Chinese colleagues.

To further solidify their partnership, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at advancing joint energy projects. This document, developed by experts from both nations, underscores the commitment to strengthening energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and China. ///nCa, 19 November 2024