Turkmenistan to Modernize Korpedje Gas Compressor Station

During a recent Cabinet of Ministers meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Amanov presented an update on the modernization efforts at Turkmen Oil’s facilities. A key focus is on the Korpedje gas compressor station.

In particular, it was noted that steps are being taken to ensure the smooth operation of the gas compressor station of Korpedje. A draft resolution was submitted to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The President signed a resolution aimed at modernizing the compressor station.

The Korpedje GCS with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year is located in the Balkan province at the Korpedje field in the Gogerendag-Ekerem oil and gas region of Turkmenistan.

The station was put into operation in 2005 and is designed to supply natural gas to the Turkmenistan-Iran interstate gas pipeline (Korpedje-Kurtkui).

In 2020, the Korpedje station, equipped with German MAN Diesel & Turbo gas turbine units, underwent major repairs carried out by the Russian company KER-Holding. ///nCa, 18 November 2024

