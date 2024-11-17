Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Ashgabat: a bright celebration of friendship and creativity

On 18 November, the Days of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan will start in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. This event, designed to strengthen the cultural bonds between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, promises to be a highlight of the country’s cultural calendar.

The grand opening ceremony will take place at the Mukam Palace of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan. The evening will be adorned with a captivating concert performance by renowned Uzbek artists. The audience will enjoy a mesmerizing blend of traditional Uzbek music, graceful dances, and vibrant costumes.

One of the key events of the Days of Culture will be an exhibition of applied arts of Uzbekistan, which will unfold in the lobby of the Mukamov Palace. Guests will be able to get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of the Uzbek people, see unique examples of folk crafts and decorative and applied arts.

On 19 November, a meeting of writers and poets of the two countries will be held dedicated to the work of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. The literary evening will take place at the State Library of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan and will be a good opportunity to share creative experiences and strengthen cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The final chord of the Days of Culture will be a large-scale event in the Tashkent Park (19 Nov). The program includes a concert by Uzbek artists, a presentation of national costumes, as well as an exhibition of national dishes and culinary art.

The Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan are not only a celebration of art, but also a vivid testimony of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples. The event promotes the strengthening of cultural ties, the expansion of humanitarian contacts and the mutual enrichment of the cultural heritage of the two countries. ///nCa, 17 November 2024