News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Ashgabat: a bright celebration of friendship and creativity

Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Ashgabat: a bright celebration of friendship and creativity

By

On 18 November, the Days of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan will start in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. This event, designed to strengthen the cultural bonds between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, promises to be a highlight of the country’s cultural calendar.

The grand opening ceremony will take place at the Mukam Palace of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan. The evening will be adorned with a captivating concert performance by renowned Uzbek artists. The audience will enjoy a mesmerizing blend of traditional Uzbek music, graceful dances, and vibrant costumes.

One of the key events of the Days of Culture will be an exhibition of applied arts of Uzbekistan, which will unfold in the lobby of the Mukamov Palace. Guests will be able to get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of the Uzbek people, see unique examples of folk crafts and decorative and applied arts.

On 19 November, a meeting of writers and poets of the two countries will be held dedicated to the work of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. The literary evening will take place at the State Library of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan and will be a good opportunity to share creative experiences and strengthen cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The final chord of the Days of Culture will be a large-scale event in the Tashkent Park (19 Nov). The program includes a concert by Uzbek artists, a presentation of national costumes, as well as an exhibition of national dishes and culinary art.

The Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan are not only a celebration of art, but also a vivid testimony of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples. The event promotes the strengthening of cultural ties, the expansion of humanitarian contacts and the mutual enrichment of the cultural heritage of the two countries. ///nCa, 17 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan Culture Days Kick Off in Astana
  2. Turkmen Culture Days kicked off in Romania  
  3. Ashgabat Enjoyed Spectacular Celebration of Chinese Martial Arts
  4. A Celebration of Spring and Culture: Turkmenistan at the Novruz Exhibition in Bucharest
  5. Turkmen Cultural Days in Hungary Celebrating Shared Heritage
  6. Turkmenistan Celebrates Culture in Japan
  7. The Year of Culture of the People’s Republic of China started in Turkmenistan
  8. Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan friendship and good neighborliness inviolable
  9. A Taste of Azerbaijan: Cultural Celebration in Ashgabat
  10. Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan: Reproduction of compositions by great Uzbek singers based on the poems of Magtymguly Fragi will take place in Ashgabat
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan