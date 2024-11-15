UNDP and “Turkmenportal” Strengthen Partnership to Accelerate SDG Progress in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 15 November 2024: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Turkmenistan and “Turkmenportal,” the country’s large private media portal, have signed an extension of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the period of 2024-2026 to reinforce their collaboration towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The signing ceremony was held at the UN building in Ashgabat on November 15, 2024.

Building on the success of their previous partnership, this renewed agreement aims to further strengthen the implementation of national development priorities, leveraging shared expertise, resources, and networks to enhance public awareness, knowledge, and engagement in key areas of development.

Ms. Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, said, “This renewed partnership with “Turkmenportal” highlights the vital role of media in advancing the SDGs. Together, we aim to empower citizens, amplify key development messages, and inspire collective action towards a sustainable future.”

The partnership will focus on advancing Turkmenistan’s national development agenda, with particular emphasis on critical areas such as economic diversification, the promotion of the creative economy, digital transformation, gender equality, climate change, disaster risk reduction, and the sustainable management of natural resources. By fostering creativity and innovation, the partnership aims to harness new opportunities in digital media and other creative sectors to drive economic growth and empower communities across Turkmenistan.

Mr. Guvanch Nurmyradov, General Director of “Turkmenportal” said “Partnering with UNDP is an important step for “Turkmenportal” in supporting Turkmenistan’s development goals. This collaboration allows us to leverage our platform to raise awareness, engage the public, and contribute to the country’s progress”.

The renewed partnership will also prioritize empowering women and girls, promoting their participation in digital technologies, and enhancing digital skills across all segments of the population. By doing so, the parties aim to ensure equal access to the benefits of the digital age for both women and men. ///nCa, 15 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)