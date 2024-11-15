Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus concludes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship with the final Conference and Expo aimed at strengthening women’s entrepreneurship in Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 14-15 November, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of UNRCCA​​​ Kaha Imnadze participated in the final Conference of the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus (CAWLC) under Kyrgyzstan’s presidency in Bishkek. The conference was preceded by the regional “Woman Entrepreneurship EXPO-2024,” which brought together women entrepreneurs and high-level representatives from CAWLC from across Central Asia, aiming to foster cross-border cooperation and investment in women’s entrepreneurship.

The “Woman Entrepreneurship EXPO-2024” served as a platform for women entrepreneurs, providing opportunities to network, share experiences, and draw investments critical for the advancement of women-led enterprises in Central Asia. 

The CAWLC conference was attended by high-level representatives from the Caucus, as well as women entrepreneurs, experts, and members of civil society from Central Asia. The conference sought to create an open, inclusive forum for Central Asian women innovators, decision-makers, national investors, and government bodies focused on patenting and innovation support. Through dynamic discussions, participants worked toward a shared vision and identified potential mechanisms to support women innovators, fostering an environment conducive to advancing women’s innovative potential in Central Asia.

The conference featured a special session highlighting the accomplishments of Kyrgyzstan’s presidency in CAWLC, reflecting on the strategic goals achieved and setting the stage for future progress.

The SRSG, in his remarks, commended CAWLC for integrating Afghan women into the platform’s activities over the past year. He encouraged CAWLC to sustain this momentum, continue supporting Afghan women, and foster cooperation with civil society initiatives across the region. The SRSG also emphasized the importance of ongoing consultations on the platform’s sustainability to ensure continued positive impact.

The conference concluded with the adoption of the Outcome Document outlining the WLC’s commitments for the coming years, including continued engagement with Afghan women, the initiation of consultations on developing a regional Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Action Plan, and the launch of regional initiatives that promote cooperation among women entrepreneurs and innovators across Central Asia and Afghanistan.

This event marked the conclusion of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of CAWLC in 2024, with the chairmanship now passed to Tajikistan for 2025.

Within the framework of his visit, the SRSG also held meetings with Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Asein Isaev, and members of the diplomatic corps, discussing topical issues related to Kyrgyzstan and the region, as well as cooperation with UNRCCA and its upcoming initiative. ///UNRCCA, 15 November 2024

 

 

