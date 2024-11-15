7th Interparliamentary Meeting of Turkmenistan and the European Union held in Brussels

On November 14, 2024, the 7th Interparliamentary Meeting of Turkmenistan and the European Union was held at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Yusupguly Eshayev, Chairman of the Committee of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan for the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms, and the delegation of the European Parliament, Ms. Giusi Princi, Chairman of the EU Delegation for Relations with Central Asia and Mongolia.

In the field of human rights, the rule of law and social policy, the delegation of Turkmenistan expressed its openness to dialogue and voiced recent achievements such as the eradication of statelessness, noting active cooperation with the EU, OSCE and the United Nations to strengthen the protection of human rights and social guarantees.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current cooperation, as well as the possibilities of establishing new areas of collaboration. Turkmenistan’s efforts to diversify its economy and expand trade and investment ties with the European Union were highlighted.

The delegations expressed interest in deepening economic relations. The Turkmen side announced legislative measures aimed at improving market accessibility and stimulating foreign investment, ensuring equal conditions for all partners.

The strategic importance of Central Asia as a bridge between Europe and Asia was emphasized at the meeting. In this regard, issues of partnership in the field of transport and infrastructure were discussed, including regional transport initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity.

The participants also noted the successful launch of the coordination platform in the field of transport between Central Asia and the European Union in Ashgabat in October this year during the visit of European Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen to Turkmenistan.

The parties also noted the importance of academic exchanges and interregional cooperation. The delegation of Turkmenistan confirmed its proposal to hold a meeting of the Ministers of Education of the Central Asian countries and the EU, as well as the heads of higher education institutions.

The delegations agreed to hold next Interparliamentary Meeting between Turkmenistan and the European Union in Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 15 November 2024