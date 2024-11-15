News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » 7th Interparliamentary Meeting of Turkmenistan and the European Union held in Brussels

7th Interparliamentary Meeting of Turkmenistan and the European Union held in Brussels

By

On November 14, 2024, the 7th Interparliamentary Meeting of Turkmenistan and the European Union was held at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Yusupguly Eshayev, Chairman of the Committee of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan for the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms, and the delegation of the European Parliament, Ms. Giusi Princi, Chairman of the EU Delegation for Relations with Central Asia and Mongolia.

In the field of human rights, the rule of law and social policy, the delegation of Turkmenistan expressed its openness to dialogue and voiced recent achievements such as the eradication of statelessness, noting active cooperation with the EU, OSCE and the United Nations to strengthen the protection of human rights and social guarantees.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current cooperation, as well as the possibilities of establishing new areas of collaboration. Turkmenistan’s efforts to diversify its economy and expand trade and investment ties with the European Union were highlighted.

The delegations expressed interest in deepening economic relations. The Turkmen side announced legislative measures aimed at improving market accessibility and stimulating foreign investment, ensuring equal conditions for all partners.

The strategic importance of Central Asia as a bridge between Europe and Asia was emphasized at the meeting. In this regard, issues of partnership in the field of transport and infrastructure were discussed, including regional transport initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity.

The participants also noted the successful launch of the coordination platform in the field of transport between Central Asia and the European Union in Ashgabat in October this year during the visit of European Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen to Turkmenistan.

The parties also noted the importance of academic exchanges and interregional cooperation. The delegation of Turkmenistan confirmed its proposal to hold a meeting of the Ministers of Education of the Central Asian countries and the EU, as well as the heads of higher education institutions.

The delegations agreed to hold next Interparliamentary Meeting between Turkmenistan and the European Union in Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 15 November 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the European Union and Turkmenistan held in Ashgabat
  2. UNRCCA and EUSR Host The Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus Visit to European Union Institutions In Brussels
  3. Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee to meet by the end of year
  4. Concert Dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the European Union and Turkmenistan Held in Mary
  5. Turkmenistan aims at expanding cooperation with the European Union
  6. Turkmenistan took part in 16th ministerial meeting in the format “Central Asia – European Union”
  7. (Updated) European Union – Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days 2024: European Union Awards Most Energy Efficient School in Turkmenbashi
  8. European Union and Central Asia will hold the first regional conference on connectivity in November 2022
  9. Multifaceted cooperation with the European Parliament was discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan
  10. European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala visited Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan