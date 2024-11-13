Tajikistan pledges to become a fully green country by 2037

Tajikistan intends to completely switch to energy production from renewable sources by 2032, based on its Strategy for the Development of a “green economy”, and turn into a “green” country by 2037. President Emomali Rahmon announced these goals at the COP29 climate conference in Baku. He emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change and proposed several initiatives.

Rahmon highlighted Tajikistan’s low carbon footprint, stating that 98% of its electricity is generated from hydropower.

“Tajikistan ranks 130th in the world in terms of carbon dioxide emissions with the lowest volume indicators,” the Tajik leader said.

In his speech, he noted that the last five years have become the hottest in the entire history of observations, and 2024 is recognized as the hottest year. Rahmon called for increased efforts to combat climate change.

President Emomali Rahmon underscored the critical issue of glacier melt, directly linked to climate change. He welcomed the adoption of the “Water Declaration for Climate Action” at COP29.

Highlighting Tajikistan’s commitment to glacier preservation, Rahmon noted that the UN General Assembly, at the country’s initiative, declared 2025 the “Year of Glacier Conservation.”

A Glacier Protection Trust Fund was also established, which Tajikistan has supported, urging global partners to contribute.

To further advance these efforts, an international conference on Glacier Protection will be held in Dushanbe in May 2025. Additionally, at the initiative of Tajikistan and France, the UN General Assembly declared 2025-2034 the “Decade of Support for Cryospheric Sciences.”

To strengthen regional cooperation, President Rahmon proposed the establishment of a Regional Glaciology Coordination Center in Dushanbe, under the auspices of the World Meteorological Organization.///nCa, 13 November 2024