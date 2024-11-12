UNICEF and Ministry of Health Enhance Pediatric and Neonatal Emergency Care in Turkmenistan

38 health professionals from Ashgabat and all five velayats have stronger neonatal and pediatric emergency care skills from attending the intensive training sessions organized by UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry. The training was facilitated by international experts, Mr. Dmitry Sankavets and Mr. Mikhail Strizhak, and took place from 4 to 9 November at the International Training and Research Center, with practical session at the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health.

This initiative aligns with the goals of the 2021-2025 National Strategy, Healthy Mother—Healthy Child—Healthy Future, which aims to strengthen the healthcare system’s capacity to deliver quality, accessible care for children. As a result of the training, healthcare professionals improved their specialized skills and practical experience in managing neonatal and pediatric emergencies, reinforcing key components of the healthcare system that support primary and clinical care for children. Providing timely and effective medical help for the youngest patients is the foundation of the neonatal and pediatric care services.

This initiative contributes to strengthening healthcare systems, with focus on mothers and children. Continuous capacity building of healthcare providers in critical aspects of care is a vital intervention to increase survival and reduce disability among newborns and children. UNICEF will continue to support the country’s efforts towards SDG 3 on good health and well-being of the nation. ///nCa, 12 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)