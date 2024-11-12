Turkmenistan Invites ECO to Transport Conference

Head of International Economic Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ambassador Atageldi Haljanov visited ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Secretary General Dr. Asad M. Khan at the ECO Secretariat in Tehran.

According to ECO’s press release, expressing Turkmenistan’s desire to maintain a closer engagement with ECO, Haljanov invited the Secretary General to the “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development” Conference & EXPO to be held on November 26-27 in Ashgabat.

Noting his recent interaction with the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Meetings in September 2024, Secretary General Khan appreciated Turkmenistan’s active role in supporting and engaging in ECO initiatives.

The meeting further discussed about the prospects of some regional initiatives of ECO and other international organizations in the fields of transport, energy and environment. ///nCa, 12 November 2024