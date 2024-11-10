News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan Showcases Investment Potential at Global Forum in Abu Dhabi

Turkmenistan Showcases Investment Potential at Global Forum in Abu Dhabi

By

The Global Forum on Commercial, Investment, and Business Opportunities in Turkmenistan 2024 was held on November 7-8, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Nielsonsmith, this influential event gathered delegates from international companies, government bodies, and diverse industry sectors.

The forum fostered partnerships in investment and development, showcasing Turkmenistan’s commercial potential beyond the energy sector. It covered five main areas: Oil & Gas, Finance and Insurance, Transportation and Logistics, Turn-key Projects, and Chemicals & Electricity. This diversified focus underscored Turkmenistan’s commitment to sustainable growth and modernization in line with SDGs.

Led by Mr. Batyr Atdayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Turkmen delegation included senior officials, facilitating high-level dialogue and collaboration.

The event featured a main conference complemented by sector-focused breakout sessions. Government officials presented in the main hall, followed by specialized discussions in breakout rooms, and one-on-one meetings with private sector representatives. This format encouraged direct engagement, fostering a deeper understanding of Turkmenistan’s evolving business landscape.

The forum successfully raised international awareness of Turkmenistan’s expanding business sectors. While widely recognized for its energy resources, Turkmenistan used this platform to highlight diverse opportunities, inviting global companies to explore new growth areas and innovative solutions. The event served as a central «voice» for Turkmenistan’s development initiatives, providing valuable insights for investors worldwide. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to UAE, 9 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan’s Investment Potential Takes Center Stage in London
  2. Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector is represented at the global energy exhibition and conference ADIPEC-2024 in Abu Dhabi
  3. Ashgabat to Host International Oil and Gas Investment Forum
  4. Registration for the Turkmenistan Investment Forum is now open
  5. OGT 2021 International Investment Forum to Launch in Ashgabat
  6. OGT 2024  – Day First: Insights into Global Energy Markets, Investment Opportunities, and Industry Innovations
  7. TEIF 2024: Turkmenistan Showcases Telecom Advancements and Investment Opportunities
  8. Results of the Tashkent International Investment Forum
  9. Turkmenistan, S. Korea Eye Deeper Economic Partnership – S. Korean Firms Secured $5 Billion in Turkmenistan Projects over last decade
  10. Turkmenbashi International Seaport Showcases its Potential at Uzbekistan Logistics exhibition
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan