Turkmenistan Showcases Investment Potential at Global Forum in Abu Dhabi

The Global Forum on Commercial, Investment, and Business Opportunities in Turkmenistan 2024 was held on November 7-8, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Nielsonsmith, this influential event gathered delegates from international companies, government bodies, and diverse industry sectors.

The forum fostered partnerships in investment and development, showcasing Turkmenistan’s commercial potential beyond the energy sector. It covered five main areas: Oil & Gas, Finance and Insurance, Transportation and Logistics, Turn-key Projects, and Chemicals & Electricity. This diversified focus underscored Turkmenistan’s commitment to sustainable growth and modernization in line with SDGs.

Led by Mr. Batyr Atdayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Turkmen delegation included senior officials, facilitating high-level dialogue and collaboration.

The event featured a main conference complemented by sector-focused breakout sessions. Government officials presented in the main hall, followed by specialized discussions in breakout rooms, and one-on-one meetings with private sector representatives. This format encouraged direct engagement, fostering a deeper understanding of Turkmenistan’s evolving business landscape.

The forum successfully raised international awareness of Turkmenistan’s expanding business sectors. While widely recognized for its energy resources, Turkmenistan used this platform to highlight diverse opportunities, inviting global companies to explore new growth areas and innovative solutions. The event served as a central «voice» for Turkmenistan’s development initiatives, providing valuable insights for investors worldwide. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to UAE, 9 November 2024