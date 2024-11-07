The 10th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-German Working Group on Economic Cooperation was held in Berlin

On November 5, 2024, the 10th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-German Working Group on Economic Cooperation was held at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of the Federal Republic of Germany with the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan B.Atdaev.

The meeting consisted of two sessions. The first session discussed the economic opportunities of Turkmenistan and Germany, the current state of bilateral trade and economic relations and various directions of their development.

The second session was held with the participation of representatives of German business structures and associations, during which specific issues of cooperation in the fields of investment and financial and banking cooperation, energy, oil and gas, renewable energy sources, methane emission reduction, environmental protection, water and agriculture, medical industry, transport, logistics were considered and infrastructure, the transition to a “green economy”, support for small and medium-sized businesses. The sides also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding bilateral mutually beneficial partnership.

At the same time, the parties noted the importance of the meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with representatives of the German business community within the framework of the high–level meeting in the format “Central Asia – Germany”, held on September 17 in Astana this year.

Also during the meeting, issues of the implementation of the “Roadmap” for the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Federal Republic of Germany, the work done and upcoming tasks jointly with the Eastern Committee of the German Economy in this direction were considered. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 6 November 2024