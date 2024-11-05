The Turkmen delegation attended the 17th “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum

On November 4, 2024 the 17th “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum took place in Seoul. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea Begench Durdyyev attended this Forum on behalf of the Turkmen side. The forum was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yul. Delegations led by high-ranking officials from Central Asian countries, including the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Imomi Sodik also took part in this Forum.

Ambassador Begench Durdyyev in his speech emphasized Turkmenistan’s support for building strong, comprehensive relationship through the “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” forum. He expressed Turkmenistan’s commitment to further development of collaboration in key areas such as the economy, transport and logistics, science and education, healthcare, tourism and digitalization. The Ambassador also noted that Turkmenistan is ready for exploring the new opportunities of cooperation through implementation of projects in the areas such as high technology, environmental protection, manufacturing, agriculture as well as cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

The forum participants recognized the great outcomes of the recent second meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea, which took place on October 14, 2024 in Ashgabat.

On the sidelines of the Cooperation Forum, 4 thematic sessions in a hybrid format were held in the following areas: “Supply Chain”, “Environment”, “Digitalization” and “Tourism”. Representatives from relevant ministries of Turkmenistan joined these sessions via the videoconference.

As a result of the meeting, the Joint Statement of the 17th “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum as well as the Work Plan of the Secretariat of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum for 2025 were adopted.

Additionally, exhibitions showcasing each country’s unique cultural characteristics were organized, with the support of the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Asian diplomatic missions.

In the afternoon, the heads of the delegations attended a joint meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. President of the Republic of Korea thanked the heads of delegations for their participation in the 17th forum and noted the growing importance of Central Asia – Korea cooperation in recent years. He highlighted that Central Asia’s vast transport and trade potential has made the region strategically significant. President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that the Republic of Korea is eager to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties with Central Asian countries. He also expressed gratitude to the Turkmen, Kazakh, and Uzbek delegations for the warm hospitality provided him during his state visits to their countries in June 2024. Furthermore, he reassured them of Korea’s dedication to fulfilling the agreements reached during these visits. President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his pleasure that the “K-Silk Road” initiative, announced ahead of his visits, and the proposal to hold a Central Asia – Republic of Korea Summit have received support from Central Asian leaders.

Also President of the Republic of Korea asked the Turkmen side to convey his warm greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Additionally, as continuation of the forum, the 5th regular meeting of the "Central Asia – Korea" Business Council is being held on November 5, 2024.