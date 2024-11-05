The sky over Cappadocia was decorated with 300 balloons in honor of the 300th anniversary of Makhtumkuli Fragi

On November 1-2, 2024, a number of events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Makhtumkuli Fragi, as well as in honor of the 33rd anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan, were held in the Turkish region of Cappadocia.

Thus, on November 1, in the building of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Exchanges of the city of Nevsehir, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye and the Eurasian Association of Economic Relations (EkoAvrasya) organized a round table with representatives of the business community of the Republic of Türkiye, on the topic “Turkmenistan and Türkiye: Towards a New Stage of Economic Partnership”.

The event brought together more than 100 business representatives from various regions of Türkiye, during the meeting the prospects of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in key areas of the economy, such as energy, transport, construction, investment and trade, were discussed.

On November 2, in honor of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet, philosopher and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi, 300 hot air balloons decorated with Turkmen and Turkish flags, as well as banners dedicated to the great poet, soared into the sky over the world-famous tourist province of Türkiye, Cappadocia.

The hot air balloons with participants rose from the Meskendir Valley in the Goreme National Tourist Park. The flight of the balloons, which lasted about an hour over the famous sights of Cappadocia, created a mesmerizing landscape. At the end of the air festival dedicated to the great Turkmen poet Makhtumkuli Fragi, this event was registered by the EkoAvrasya Association as the very first Air Festival in honor of outstanding personalities of the world. In this regard, the Turkmen side was awarded a corresponding certificate.

The large-scale event became another clear confirmation of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye, and the event also testifies to the international recognition of the role and importance of Turkmenistan in the context of the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Also, as part of the cultural events in the building of the ancient art museum “Guray”, a photo exhibition was held dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan. During the photo exhibition, visitors had the opportunity to discover Turkmenistan, get to know its open and friendly people, the bright colors of the original national flavor and the achievements over the years of independence.

In addition, as part of the events in Cappadocia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye M.Ishangulyev held a number of meetings with the leadership of the region.

Thus, during the meeting with the governor of the province of Nevsehir Ali Fidan, the parties exchanged views on increasing cooperation in the trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian and educational spheres.

Along with this, a meeting of the Turkmen delegation with the mayor of the city of Nevsehir Rasim Ary was held. During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed promising areas of Turkmen-Turkish relations, including in the fields of tourism and urban development.

Also, at the Haci Bektash Veli University of the city of Nevsehir, representatives of the Embassy of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Turkmen students studying at this university, at the end of the meeting, all students were presented with the books of the Esteemed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the support of the Motherland” translated into Turkish. ///nCa, 5 November 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)