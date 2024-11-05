News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The International Conference “Construction, Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan” CIET 2024 concludes with a magnificent award ceremony

The International Conference “Construction, Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan” CIET 2024 concludes with a magnificent award ceremony

By

The closing ceremony of CIET 2024 Turkmenistan marked a grand finale to the forum, celebrating remarkable contributions to the construction, industrial, and energy sectors of Turkmenistan.

During the ceremony, four prestigious awards were presented: the Excellence in Energy Award, Excellence in Construction Award, Excellence in Innovation Award, and Excellence in Consulting Award. These honors recognized outstanding organizations and professionals who have significantly advanced the nation’s key economic sectors.

The awarded companies:

Excellence in Energy Award

SANY International Development Limited, China Energy International Group Co., LTD, Hazarfert Transport Kimya Diş Tişaret Sanayi Anonim Şirketi.

Excellence in Construction Award

MAN Truck and Bus SE, Bouygues Batiment International, CAI Interbudmontazh, Calik Holding, Hyundai Engineering, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Ronesans Holding, GAP INŞAAT, China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven, Ltd (CC7), M&D Gertner, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Imp.& Exp. Co., Ltd, Muhammad-Balkan ES, Dost gurluşyk, söwda, önümçilik, Eziz Doganlar, Ojar Aziya, Polat Turba, Rysgally Zahmet

Excellence in Innovation Award

Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Topsoe, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Asos Proses Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, Itochu Corporation, Casale SA, John Deere.

Excellence in Consulting Award

S&P Global Commodity Insights, Squire Patton Boggs, ADB Turkmenistan Resident Mission, EBRD Representative Office in Turkmenistan , OSCE Center in Ashgabat .

In addition to these awards, over 35 accolades were given across various categories, underscoring Turkmenistan’s commitment to sustainable growth and the adoption of innovative approaches in industry and construction. Furthermore, more than 31 diplomas were awarded to forum participants, recognizing their active involvement and valuable contributions to CIET 2024.

The ceremony served as a culmination of the three-day forum, where key achievements were celebrated, and future development prospects for Turkmenistan’s economy were outlined. The event emphasized the importance of technological innovation and the collaboration between public and private sectors in driving progress. ///nCa, 5 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Ashgabat Prepares to Host the International Exhibition and Conference “Construction, Industry, and Energy of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2024)
  2. Turkmenistan is preparing to host an international conference and exhibition on construction, industry and energy (CIET 2024)
  3. OGT 2023: Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan Conference & Exhibition Concludes with Award Ceremony
  4. CIET 2024: International Conference and Exhibition “Construction, Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan” – Key Discussions of the Plenary Session
  5. A three-day Conference and Exhibition of Turkmenistan’s construction, industry and energy sector starts in Ashgabat today
  6. An international exhibition and scientific conference dedicated to the construction and energy industries held in Ashgabat
  7. CIET 2024: Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Turkmenhimiya are implementing a large-scale chemical project in Turkmenistan
  8. International Relations Institute of Turkmenistan to host the final of the Francophonie 2024 and the Award ceremony is on 6 April 2024
  9. CIET 2024: Turkmenistan strengthens cooperation with international financial institutions to implement major state projects
  10. European Union – Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days 2024: International Conference in Turkmenbashi Presents Solutions for Sustainable Energy Promotion
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan