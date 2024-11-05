The International Conference “Construction, Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan” CIET 2024 concludes with a magnificent award ceremony

The closing ceremony of CIET 2024 Turkmenistan marked a grand finale to the forum, celebrating remarkable contributions to the construction, industrial, and energy sectors of Turkmenistan.

During the ceremony, four prestigious awards were presented: the Excellence in Energy Award, Excellence in Construction Award, Excellence in Innovation Award, and Excellence in Consulting Award. These honors recognized outstanding organizations and professionals who have significantly advanced the nation’s key economic sectors.

The awarded companies:

• Excellence in Energy Award

SANY International Development Limited, China Energy International Group Co., LTD, Hazarfert Transport Kimya Diş Tişaret Sanayi Anonim Şirketi.

• Excellence in Construction Award

MAN Truck and Bus SE, Bouygues Batiment International, CAI Interbudmontazh, Calik Holding, Hyundai Engineering, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Ronesans Holding, GAP INŞAAT, China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven, Ltd (CC7), M&D Gertner, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Imp.& Exp. Co., Ltd, Muhammad-Balkan ES, Dost gurluşyk, söwda, önümçilik, Eziz Doganlar, Ojar Aziya, Polat Turba, Rysgally Zahmet

• Excellence in Innovation Award

Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Topsoe, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Asos Proses Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, Itochu Corporation, Casale SA, John Deere.

• Excellence in Consulting Award

S&P Global Commodity Insights, Squire Patton Boggs, ADB Turkmenistan Resident Mission, EBRD Representative Office in Turkmenistan , OSCE Center in Ashgabat .

In addition to these awards, over 35 accolades were given across various categories, underscoring Turkmenistan’s commitment to sustainable growth and the adoption of innovative approaches in industry and construction. Furthermore, more than 31 diplomas were awarded to forum participants, recognizing their active involvement and valuable contributions to CIET 2024.

The ceremony served as a culmination of the three-day forum, where key achievements were celebrated, and future development prospects for Turkmenistan’s economy were outlined. The event emphasized the importance of technological innovation and the collaboration between public and private sectors in driving progress. ///nCa, 5 November 2024