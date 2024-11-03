A three-day Conference and Exhibition of Turkmenistan’s construction, industry and energy sector starts in Ashgabat today

The international exhibition “Construction, Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan – 2024” and the conference “Development of Construction, Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2024) will kick off in Ashgabat today, November 3, and run through November 5, 2024.

“The construction and industrial sector, like other sectors of the national economy, is developing at an accelerated pace: the tasks of creating innovative capacities, large industrial enterprises, increasing import-substituting industries and building-up the export capacity of the industry, introducing the digital economy into it are being successfully solved,” said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in his congratulatory message to the participants of the exhibition and conference.

The Head of State stressed that special attention is also paid to the improvement of industry and construction production: industrialization, the establishment of the production of import-substituting and export-oriented goods, the construction of modern enterprises operating on the basis of innovative technologies, and the increase in the production potential of existing ones.

“The chemical industry is one of the promising and rapidly developing sectors of the national economy. The significant scale of production of mineral fertilizers and the expansion of their range allow us to fully meet the needs of the agricultural sector on our own, as well as to establish their export,” the message says.

The congratulation notes the dynamic development of the electric power industry. “Today, effective measures are being taken to modernize the material and technical base of the industry at the root, which in turn makes it possible to reliably supply electricity to cities and villages, solve key tasks of socio-economic growth and expand the possibilities of exporting electric energy.”

“In recent years, Turkmenistan has been steadily increasing the scale of measures to develop road construction, create international transport corridors and increase the volume of passenger and cargo transportation. This is clearly evidenced by the modernization of the road transport infrastructure, the construction of new highways and bridges based on the use of advanced technologies,” the President stressed.

***

More than 330 delegates from 30 countries will take part in the CIET 2024 exhibition and conference.

A plenary session of the conference on “New Trends in Construction, Industry and Energy of Turkmenistan and Prospects for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation” will be held today.

The plenary session will be attended by:

Baymyrat Annamammedov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

Toiguly Nurov, Minister of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan

Serdar Joraev, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan

Ahmet Çalık , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Çalık Holding

Erman Ilichak, Chairman of the Management Board, Rönesans Holding

Tanaka Masakazu, Business Manager, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Yasunori Sakamoto, Regional Representative for Türkiye, Central Asia and Caucasus, Mitsubishi Corporation

Jung Won-Ju – Chairman, Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd

Alexander Matsinger, CEO of the Gertner Group

Colin Nelson, Regional Director of LIAMOL TRADING GmbH.

The session will be moderated by Ambassador John McGregor, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

With expertise in key sectors, these leaders will provide valuable insights into innovative approaches and co-operation mechanisms that can shape Turkmenistan’s position in a rapidly changing global landscape. Their views will undoubtedly contribute to strategic discussions that will transcend the session and lay the groundwork for effective initiatives in construction, industry and energy.///nCa, 3 November 2024