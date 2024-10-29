Central Asia is becoming a major actor in global affairs

The Central Asian region is “step by step turning into a space of new opportunities, convergence of interests and inclusive cooperation,” the Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies (ISRS), Eldor Aripov stated by at the international conference New Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities in the Era of Global Transformation in Tashkent on Saturday.

The event was organized by ISRS in partnership with the International Institute of Central Asia, the University of World Economy and Diplomacy (UWED) and the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation. The forum at UWED brought together more than 40 expert and researchers from more than 20 countries of Central Asia, the CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

“New Central Asia is a region that has completely turned its perception of itself in a positive direction in a fairly short period of time,” Eldor Aripov emphasized.

“Even in the recent past, when discussing the processes taking place in the region, many experts spoke about the “Central Asian Balkans”, about the Fergana Valley becoming a “powder keg” where acute territorial and water disputes, interethnic contradictions intersect,” he added.

“Just seven years ago, our borders were almost completely closed. We witnessed conflicts and minefields in border areas, transport blockades, high trade barriers. The situation was aggravated by the difficult international situation, characterized by a deep crisis of confidence and escalation of armed conflicts, which had a direct negative impact on the stability and sustainable development of the region,” the expert noted.

Under these circumstances, public demand for radical changes and solutions to accumulated problems was maturing. In Uzbekistan’s new foreign policy doctrine, initiated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Central Asian region was defined as the main priority, said Eldor Aripov.

“The primary task was to find mutually acceptable solutions to all issues based on the principles of openness, pragmatism and constructivism, proactive dialogue based on equality, mutual respect and consideration of interests,” he noted.

According to the director, Uzbekistan’s new regional policy created conditions not only for a radical improvement in international relations between Uzbekistan and its neighbors, but also laid the foundation for further consolidation and integration of Central Asia in a new format.”

In 2018, at the initiative of the president, the format of the Central Asia Summit was launched. This format became not only a dialogue platform, but also a place for making important political decisions that set the main vectors of interaction between the countries of the region. Over the past six summits, significant conceptual documents have been adopted, including long-term ones. In August of this year, the Astana Summit adopted the Concept for the Development of Regional Cooperation “Central Asia – 2040”.

“Today, thanks to the political will and joint efforts of the leaders of the countries of the region, we have managed to change the modern appearance of Central Asia, transform it into a space of good neighborliness, mutual trust and cooperation. Our states have created a unique regional model that is resistant to external challenges, demonstrating their readiness to take responsibility for the common future of the region, ensuring its security and stability,” Eldor Aripov continued.

The region is gradually turning into a space of new opportunities, convergence of interests and inclusive cooperation. Central Asia is a capacious consumer market and has a powerful resource and raw materials potential and rich human capital in its arsenal, he said.

The region’s economy has demonstrated steady growth over the past 10 years – 6.2%, more than twice the world average (2.6%). Since 2016, the total regional GDP has increased by 60%, reaching $450 billion by the end of 2023.

Central Asia is becoming an important participant in global economic relations: the volume of its foreign trade has more than doubled over the past 7 years, reaching about $225 billion. At the same time, intraregional trade has increased 4.5 times – from $2.4 to $11 billion, the expert said.

“In essence, we are moving to a new model of economic development based on the complementarity of economies and the competitive advantages of our countries. This, in turn, contributes to strengthening industrial cooperation, creating a production and technological space and turning the region into an important link in the international value chain,” Eldor Aripov emphasized.

Taken together, the above increases the interest of extra-regional partners in Central Asia. More than 10 dialogue platforms in the “CA Plus” format have been launched, 6 of which were created in the last five years. Since 2022, many of these dialogues have been held at the level of heads of state – with China, the United States, Germany, and the EU. Next year, South Korea will join this number.

The Central Asian countries should take advantage of this unique geopolitical situation to defend a common vision and agree on priorities for regional development in cooperation with third countries, Eldor Aripov concluded. /// nCa, 29 October 2024 (cross post from The Tashkent Times)