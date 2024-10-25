A new era of our statehood

Nurlan NOGAYEV, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan

October 25 marks Republic Day in Kazakhstan. The restoration of the status of Republic Day as the country’s main national holiday in 2022 is dictated by the intention to restore historical justice and memory, confirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to sovereignty, independence and a progressive future. Kazakhstan also celebrates Independence Day – December 16 – as a public holiday, as a day of remembrance of national heroes who dedicated their lives to the struggle for the freedom of the people, for the restoration of an independent Kazakhstan.

The people of Kazakhstan today live in a completely new political reality. Over the past five years, large-scale reforms have been implemented, and the political system has undergone a radical transformation. Fundamental changes are taking place in public consciousness, the level of legal culture of citizens is increasing, new models of behavior are being formed in society, and new values ​​are taking root. In a word, the construction of a Fair Kazakhstan is underway, and this fully meets the aspirations of the people. Systematic efforts to improve the well-being of citizens contribute to the implementation of the concept of a “listening state”.

Since 1993, Kazakhstan has attracted US$441 billion in foreign direct investment, demonstrating growing investor confidence in the country. Kazakhstan is a regional financial hub, attracting over 3,000 international companies from 82 countries and over US$12 billion in investment. Kazakhstan produces 18 of the 34 raw materials identified by the EU as “critical materials.”

The key elements of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy are independence, regional stability and diplomacy. Therefore, we strongly support the role of the UN as the only universal organization, the driving force of global cooperation and progress. Kazakhstan views participation in UN peacekeeping activities as an important direction of its foreign policy aimed at strengthening regional and global security. We believe that constructive interaction with all key partners is essential for strengthening long-term peace and prosperity both in our region and beyond.

Nuclear disarmament has become an important part of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, and we will continue to fight for a world free of nuclear weapons. Astana’s initiative to establish an International Biological Safety Agency complements our commitment to countering threats to global security.

The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which is regularly held in our country, is a platform for interfaith dialogue aimed at promoting mutual understanding and cooperation among religious leaders. The VIII Congress will be held in 2025.

Astana firmly adheres to the strategic course on strengthening multilateral cooperation with the Central Asian states and intends to continue to contribute to the further development of regional cooperation to maintain stability in the region. Kazakhstan adheres to the principle of “Successful Central Asia – successful Kazakhstan”.

In the area of ​​environmental protection, Kazakhstan is committed to the goals of the global climate agenda. We strongly support the Paris Agreement on climate change. Kazakhstan remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance within the framework of KazAID, including initiatives aimed at eliminating the consequences of natural disasters, food security, education and healthcare.

This year, Kazakhstan simultaneously chairs the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Organization of Turkic Speaking States, the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Islamic Organization for Food Security and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Kazakhstan is making efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, decentralize power, promote a multi-party system, increase the transparency of elections, and empower local authorities to build a Fair Kazakhstan.

The holding of a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant on October 6 is a confirmation of the country’s leadership’s commitment to a democratic approach that takes into account the opinions of society in making important decisions at the national level and a striking example of the implementation of the concept of a “listening state”.

The diversification of the economy is steadily gaining momentum by reducing dependence on traditional sectors such as oil and gas, in particular the development of industries such as technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and finance.

Kazakhstan’s young, skilled, highly educated and digitally savvy workforce is a key factor in the country’s economic and social progress. That is why the coming year 2025 has been declared the Year of Working Professions in Kazakhstan. During this time, the technical and vocational education system will need to be reformed.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, based on centuries-old historical, cultural and spiritual ties, has been developing exclusively in the spirit of mutual respect, high level of trust, and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. There are opportunities for consistent expansion and deepening of cooperation across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda, as well as further promotion of the existing relations to an even higher level.

Thanks to joint efforts, trade turnover between our countries increased by 28 percent last year, exceeding half a billion dollars. Positive dynamics continue this year.

High-level meetings are held on a regular basis. On October 15, 2022, the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Kazakhstan took place. On October 10, 2024, the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan. The agreements reached at the highest level are being implemented thanks to the successful work of the Kazakh-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the next meeting of which was held in Ashgabat on October 2 of this year.

The year 2024 was marked by very important events in bilateral cooperation in the field of culture. In May, in the new cultural and park complex “Magtymguly Pyragy” in Ashgabat, which unites 24 statues of world-famous writers and poets from different countries and eras, a monument to the great Kazakh kuyshi composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly was erected on the initiative of the Turkmen side. In July, a monument to the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi was solemnly unveiled in the center of Astana. As part of the visit of the head of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, a monument to the Kazakh thinker and writer Abai Kunanbayev was solemnly unveiled in the picturesque Laçyn Park in Ashgabat. In this regard, I would like to once again express my gratitude to the highly respected leadership of Turkmenistan for the opportunity to perpetuate the memory of Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly and Abay Kunanbayev in Ashgabat.

One of the significant and important events was the holding of the cross-cultural Days this year. The creative team from the Mangistau Regional Musical and Drama Theater took part in the 2nd International Theater Festival “TURKSOY”. Theater groups of Turkmenistan will take part in the 9th International Festival of Theaters of Central Asian Countries in Shymkent on November 6-12.

Kazakh-Turkmen relations meet all the conditions of mutually beneficial partnership based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. On this significant day for the people of Kazakhstan, I would like to thank the fraternal people of Turkmenistan for their support and friendship. I am confident that the traditions of good-neighborly cooperation and friendly relations between our fraternal peoples will continue to rapidly expand and strengthen. Our countries are moving in the direction of consistent development and have serious potential, which in the future will allow us to reach a new level of mutually beneficial cooperation. Kazakhstan, as a fraternal neighboring state, aims to strengthen and further improve the level of our relations. /// nCa, 25 October 2024 (cross post from Neutral Turkmenistan)