OGT 2024: Uzbekistan supports Turkmenistan’s international gas pipeline initiatives

Uzbekistan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s initiatives to expand its natural gas exports to regional markets. This includes the ongoing construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Pipeline (TAPI) and the country’s potential for increasing hydrocarbon production. Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, highlighted these points during his address at the Turkmenistan Oil and Gas 2024 (OGT) conference in Ashgabat.

The Minister expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s timely assistance in providing natural gas supplies during a period when Uzbekistan faced energy shortages.

He also emphasized the growing demand for traditional energy resources in the medium and long term, driven by the country’s steady economic growth. This outlook underscores the mutual interest in fostering long-term and mutually beneficial energy cooperation between the two nations.

Mirzamakhmudov noted that Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have already established strong partnerships in various energy sectors, including electricity, natural gas, gas condensate, oil, and petroleum products.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan has relied on Uzbekistan for the transit of electricity to Kyrgyzstan.

The Minister expressed Uzbekistan’s keen interest in cooperation with Turkmenistan on geological exploration projects, hydrocarbon production within Turkmenistan’s borders, and long-term natural gas supplies. ///nCa, 23 October 2024