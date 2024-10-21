Turkmenistan and Iraq strike a gas deal in Baghdad

Maksat Babayev, State Minister of Turkmenistan arrived in Baghdad paid an official visit to Iraq, on Saturday, 19 October 2024, Iraqi News Agency reports.

At Baghdad airport, Babayev met with the Minister of Electricity of Iraq, Ziyad Ali Fadel.

The meeting led to signing of an agreement between Turkmenistan and Iraq on gas supplies.

In interview with INA, Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel, revealed some details on the contract to supply gas from Turkmenistan to Iraq via gas pipelines to the Iranian side.

“The contract will guarantee the supply of 10 million cubic meters in the winter and 20 million cubic meters in the summer,” he said.

He added that “the ministry will work to activate the agreement quickly through the Trade Bank of Iraq”.

“The important condition included in the contract is that in the event of any problem in supplying gas, it will be compensated with the same quantity of gas,” the minister told.

He explained: “Through this contract, many problems have been addressed because the contract will include a first start in supplying gas, and in the future, we will work to develop our Iraqi fields within the government program and they will be sources to enhance energy to rely on local energy, and we in the Ministry of Electricity have diversified energy sources to ensure energy stability,” noting that “within the contract, we will guarantee the operation of the units in the summer and production levels will be higher.”

In turn, Maksat Babayev, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “We thank the Minister of Electricity and the Iraqi government for their support in developing relations regarding energy, participation and supplying gas to Iraq. Today, we are happy with this event and we were able to achieve good results.” ///nCa, 21 October 2024