Embassy of Malaysia in Ashgabat hosts reception to mark 67th National Day of Malaysia

The embassy of Malaysia in Ashgabat hosted a reception on Tuesday, 15 October 2024 to mark the 67th National Day of Malaysia.

Here is the speech of Ambassador Mohd Suhaimi Ahmad Tajuddin on the occasion:

Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies & Gentlemen,

It is my great pleasure to welcome His Excellency Batyr Amanov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and all of you, my honorable guests today, to this joyous occasion to celebrate the 67th anniversary of Malaysia’s National Day. I am deeply honored by your presence, especially considering your busy schedules.

Malaysia, formerly known as Malaya, gained its independence on 31 August 1957. Six years later, with the signing of Malaysia Agreement, Malaya together with the states of Sabah and Sarawak merged to form Malaysia on 16 September 1963.

From then on, Malaysia has undergone remarkable transformations. From an agrarian economy, we have transformed ourselves into a more advanced and diversified economy, thriving in industries such as technology, manufacturing, and services.

As a prominent trading nation, Malaysia has cultivated strong partnerships with countries worldwide through bilateral, regional, and multilateral collaborations. These partnerships foster mutually beneficial cooperation, creating a conducive environment for international trade and foreign direct investment.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s current government is committed to steering the country’s economy on a sustainable path. As the world struggles to recover from the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and the climate crisis, Malaysia is taking proactive steps to ensure its economic resilience.

The MADANI Economy framework, introduced last year, outlines a strategic approach to navigating an increasingly complex and dynamic global economic landscape.

In line with this framework, Malaysia has implemented the National Energy Transition Roadmap 2030 and National Climate Change Policy 2.0 to transition its energy sector, reduce emissions, and achieve its climate targets.

Moreover, recognizing the transformative potential of new technologies like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving, Malaysia has adopted the National Industrial Master Plan 2030. This plan is designed to adapt the country’s manufacturing sector, particularly its longstanding expertise in electrical and electronics, to meet the evolving demands of the global market.

Malaysia’s proactive economic policies have yielded significant results, attracting a substantial US$16 billion in foreign direct investment during the first quarter of 2024. These efforts have positioned the country as a prime destination for multinational tech giants seeking to invest in data centers for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Today, Malaysia’s GDP stands at US$450 billion, 200 times higher than a mere US$1.9 billion that we recorded in 1957. This impressive economic achievement is further underscored by its recognition as the top emerging and developing Asian economy for overall investment conditions, as per the Global Opportunity Index (GOI) 2024 report.

Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies & Gentlemen,

Malaysia’s economic success would not have been made possible without strong partnership with countries worldwide, including Turkmenistan. As the Malay proverb goes, ‘Bagaikan aur dengan tebing,’ which illustrates the importance of mutual support and cooperation between nations to achieve shared progress.

Turkmenistan has been Malaysia’s important international partner since diplomatic relations between the two nations began 32 years ago. Having unwavering confidence in Turkmenistan’s capacity and economic potential, Malaysia did not wait too long before it started to pour substantial investment in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry in 1996, through its national petroleum company, Petronas.

Up until to-date, Petronas has invested US$11 billion in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry. This investment has not only contributed to Turkmenistan’s energy sector but has also extended to education and various corporate social responsibility programs, positively impacting the lives of the local population.

The continuous presence of Petronas executives and their family members from Malaysia here in Turkmenistan, has played a pivotal role in fostering socio-cultural connections between the two nations.

Through personal interactions and various promotional initiatives, we have witnessed a surge in the number of Turkmen students pursuing higher education in Malaysian universities and Turkmen tourists exploring the diverse landscapes of Malaysia. I would like to commend Turkmenistan Airlines for launching the direct Ashgabat-Kuala Lumpur route in February of this year, further facilitating travel and exchange.

As we strive for a brighter future, both governments are actively working to diversify our cooperation through trade, investment, and technical collaboration. The recent visit of Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad bin Hasan, to Ashgabat has injected new momentum into our bilateral relations.

We anticipate that this positive trajectory will be further strengthened by a future visit from the esteemed President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedow, to Malaysia.

Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies & Gentlemen,

Next year, Malaysia will assume the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). As a regional organization, ASEAN has successfully united its members in pursuit of not only regional development but also collaboration with numerous developed countries.

As we look forward to our ASEAN chairmanship, Malaysia is committed to leading with a vision of unity, inclusivity, and collaboration. Through shared leadership and a policy of strong neutrality, we aim to contribute to international and regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

In closing, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all of you for your presence this evening. Let us all pray for the continued health, prosperity, and happiness of the esteemed President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and the people of Turkmenistan.

Thank you, Sag Bolun and Terima kasih. /// nCa, 16 October 2024

Here are some pictures from the event: