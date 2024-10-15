TurkmenYouth4SDGs: Youth Take Center Stage in Sustainable Development

In celebration of World Cities Day 2024, UNDP Turkmenistan, in partnership with the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organized a captivating youth session titled #TurkmenYouth4SDGs at the UN building in Ashgabat.

This engaging gathering brought together UNDP experts and enthusiastic students to explore how the younger generation can play a pivotal role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Today’s discussions covered a wide range of topics, from constructing sustainable cities to adopting responsible consumption and waste management practices.

UNDP specialists from the ‘Sustainable Cities’ project shared valuable insights into international best practices in waste management and consumption, while also emphasizing how individuals can significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

UNDP in Turkmenistan regularly hosts open discussions with youth on climate issues, emphasizing the vital role of the younger generation as key partners in combating climate change. These talks aim to raise environmental awareness among young people and inspire them to actively engage in efforts to address the climate crisis. ///UNDP Turkmenistan