The Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan will participate in OGT 2024

The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, will be a guest at the International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2024” (OGT 2024), which will take place in Ashgabat from October 23-25 of this year. The distinguished guest will be one of the speakers in the session “New Trends in the Global Energy Market and Prospects for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation.”

It is expected that during the session, there will be a review of global energy market trends and the strategic role of Turkmenistan in this market will be defined. In addition, issues of international cooperation in this area will be discussed. In this context, it is worth noting that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan have long been trade and economic partners, successfully cooperating in the energy and oil and gas sectors. For instance, the international gas pipeline Turkmenistan—China runs through Uzbekistan. Additionally, the neighboring republic has been a stable and reliable buyer of Turkmen electricity for many years.

It is also important to emphasize that during the session, participants will become familiar with the capabilities of Turkmenistan’s energy infrastructure, a sector that is directly connected to a similar system in Uzbekistan. In this regard, it should be understood that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have bilateral agreements outlining the key vectors of their energy partnership. These include stable supplies of natural gas and their expansion based on the growing needs of the neighboring republic, increasing the potential of Turkmen electricity supplies, and implementing various infrastructure projects.

All of this collectively contributes to regional integration between the two countries, primarily through an increase in export-import operations and the transit of Turkmen energy resources to other countries and regions. Undoubtedly, this cooperation strengthens energy stability in Central Asia and supports the economic development of the two friendly nations, which are committed to active collaboration.

In this light, the visit of Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, to Turkmenistan and his participation in the OGT 2024 International Conference and Exhibition will contribute to the realization of the outlined plans, which align harmoniously with the strategy for the overall development of the bilateral partnership.

Over 700 delegates from 40 countries have already registered to participate in OGT.

///nCa, 15 October 2024 (Material is provided by OGT 2024 Organization Committee)