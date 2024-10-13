Over 80 Companies from Mongolia and Turkmenistan participated in Joint Business Forum in Ashgabat

As part of the state visit of President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to Turkmenistan, a Mongolian-Turkmen business forum and a meeting of entrepreneurs were held in Ashgabat on 12 October.

The forum was opened by Duuren Tumenjargal, Executive Director of the Mongolian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nurmukhammad Orazgeldyev, Minister of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, and Jadambyn Enkhbayar, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia.

Welcoming the forum participants, Duuren Tumenjargal said: ” A total of 44 enterprises from Mongolia in the fields of pipelines, trade, industry, and oil, as well as more than 40 enterprises from Turkmenistan, are participating in this event with the aim of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, exploring new business opportunities, and expanding investment relations. The wide participation of entrepreneurs from both countries in this event indicates that there is great desire, interest, and opportunity to expand trade and economic cooperation between our two countries.”

“In the future, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry will work closely to further expand economic cooperation, balance trade, implement joint projects and programs of the two countries, increase investment, facilitate trade, and solve transport and logistics issues. Opening up logistics opportunities between Mongolia and Turkmenistan will be beneficial to the economies of both countries. Creating new transportation routes between Mongolia and Turkmenistan will allow for faster transportation using the geographic location and road and rail networks of both countries. The creation of logistics centers will increase the ability to quickly store, sort, and transport goods,” he said.

The forum discussed the possibilities of cooperation between Turkmen and Mongolian entrepreneurs. In particular, entrepreneurs from both countries learned about the possibilities of the transport and logistics sector of Turkmenistan and Mongolia, as well as about the export-import and investment potential of the two countries.

Business meetings were also held on the sidelines of the forum.

The forum has become an important event aimed at expanding cooperation between entrepreneurs of the two countries in the fields of trade and economy, manufacturing and healthcare, transport and logistics, agriculture and the processing industry.

During the forum, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This memorandum will be a mechanism for cooperation aimed at developing trade, investment, services and industrial cooperation between entrepreneurs of the two countries, as well as supporting entrepreneurial initiatives.///nCa, 13 October 2024 [photo credit – CCI Turkmenistan, CCI Mongolia)