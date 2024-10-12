The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader met with the President of Iran

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 11 October, in Ashgabat, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

The President of Turkmenistan once again warmly congratulated President Masoud Pezeshkian on his election to a high state post, wishing him great success in his activities.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that strengthening relations with Iran take a special place in Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. Guided by the legal status of positive neutrality, our country carries out fruitful cooperation with Iran in various directions, he said.

Within the framework of political and diplomatic cooperation, an important place is given to interparliamentary relations, partnership within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the UN, OIC, ECO.

Trade and economic cooperation is one of the priorities of bilateral relations. Currently, these relations are steadily developing.

The relationship between Turkmenistan and Iran, characterized by vast opportunities for cooperation in energy, transport, and communication, is strategically significant for fostering deeper and more effective trade and economic relations throughout the region. This was discussed at a meeting with the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The National Leader and the President of Iran noted the closeness of the views of the two countries on many issues of the regional and global agenda. The sides also exchanged views on the current state of mutually beneficial cooperation and prospects for its further development.///nCa, 12 October 2024

 

