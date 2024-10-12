President Zardari invited the President of Turkmenistan and the National leader to visit Pakistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 11 October, President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan held one-on-one meetings with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat.

During the meetings, the sides had an overview of the bilateral relations and expressed their desire to further strengthen them in all spheres especially in trade and connectivity.

Zardari also extended he invitations to the National Leader and the President of Turkmenistan to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoy robust and friendly relations, rooted in history and a shared vision of peace and prosperity in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari attended the International Forum “The Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development”, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi. ///nCa, 12 October 2024 [photo credit – APP]

 

