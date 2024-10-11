Turkmen-Kazakh Summit Talks in Ashgabat – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to deepen strategic partnership – 20 documents signed

On Thursday, 10 October 2024, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan on an official visit.

Upon arrival in Ashgabat, the head of Kazakhstan met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

After the meeting, Berdimuhamedov and Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the monument to Abai Kunanbayuly.

The same day, summit talks were held between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. As a result of the negotiations, which took place in narrow and expanded formats, a package of 20 documents was signed.

The heads of state also addressed the mass media.

Tokayev’s meeting with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Turkmenistan began with a meeting with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people personally met Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Ashgabat airport.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty for the hospitality and noted his personal contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed: “We approach the issue of developing cooperation with your country with great responsibility. We are strategic partners. Today you spoke about the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. I also watched the work, instructed the Government in which direction to move, what decisions should be made, since really friendly relations with Turkmenistan are a priority for us.”

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on key issues of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

A monument to Abai unveiled in Ashgabat

The President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan took part in the opening ceremony of the monument to Abai Kunanbayuly in Ashgabat.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people for awarding him the jubilee medal “On the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi”. According to him, this is a sign of mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

In his speech, Tokayev called the opening of the monument a vivid manifestation of the special respect of the Turkmen brothers for the Kazakh people.

“Abai is an outstanding personality on a global scale. His works have become an invaluable heritage of all mankind. Monuments have been built in many cities of the world in honor of Abai. The great writer devoted his whole life to the enlightenment of the people. “Strive to know as much as possible,” Abai wrote, encouraging people to follow the path of enlightenment and education. In his priceless works, he glorified eternal values, wrote about the importance of patriotism, hard work and love of knowledge, called for humanism, kindness and prudence. The opening of the monument to Abai in Ashgabat is an extremely important initiative aimed at further strengthening fraternal relations between our countries,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He recalled that this year a monument to the great Turkmen thinker Magtymguly Fragi was unveiled in Astana, to whom Kazakhstan treats with special warmth, and his work is common to all Turkic peoples.

“The works of Abai and Magtymguly are a valuable asset of the entire Turkic world. Our common commitment is to preserve it and pass it on to future generations. There are many examples of continuity in the poetry of two great poets. Our peoples share common roots, a common history, and a similar language and culture. On this unshakable basis, we have built strong and harmonious relations, which are now steadily developing in the spirit of strategic partnership. This is confirmed by my official visit to Turkmenistan today. I am sure that the monument to the great Abai will become a symbol of Kazakh-Turkmen friendship,” Tokayev said.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted the importance of preserving the heritage of outstanding personalities, thinkers and poets who left a vivid mark on the history and culture of fraternal peoples for future generations.

“Today, in the most beautiful park of our capital Ashgabat, we are solemnly unveiling a monument to the outstanding poet and thinker of the Kazakh people, Abai Kunanbayuly. Congratulations to everyone on this significant event! Our peoples have made a great contribution to the world treasury of cultural and spiritual values. Therefore, the most important tasks are the in–depth study of this priceless heritage, its active popularization and the development of international cooperation in this field,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Talks between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan

The high-level talks between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev traditionally began with a meeting in a narrow format.

Tokayev stressed that he attaches great importance to regular high-level meetings, which serve as a solid basis for expanding multifaceted cooperation.

“Turkmenistan is a very close country for us, a natural strategic partner. I would like to say that Kazakhstan has been and remains a reliable ally of Turkmenistan on all the issues that you mentioned, be it energy, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian cooperation,” Tokayev said.

“We have great respect for Turkmenistan’s neutral status in the international arena. We believe that Turkmenistan makes a very great contribution to ensuring regional and international security. We are ready to work closely with each other, first of all, within the framework of the UN and other international organizations,” he continued.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to developing a strategic partnership with fraternal Kazakhstan.

“We are very grateful to Kazakhstan for its firm support of Turkmenistan’s neutral foreign policy course, as well as its international initiatives put forward within the framework of the UN and other international structures. In turn, Turkmenistan supports the foreign policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Berdimuhamedov said.

“We also attach special importance to the development of trade and economic ties between our countries. We aim to continue our joint activities in such important areas as energy, transport, trade, agriculture, and high technology. Cultural and humanitarian ties are also of great importance in the relations between our countries,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue working together to further strengthen friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Negotiations in an expanded format

Warmly welcoming President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and members of the delegation of Kazakhstan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the current official visit of the leader of a friendly country serves to further strengthen the interstate dialogue of good neighborliness and close cooperation, expand the areas of partnership, and enter new promising areas.

The history of relations between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan dates back many centuries. During this time, truly fraternal ties have been formed. Two states and two peoples are united not only by geography, but also by the awareness of the inseparability of historical destinies. We profess common values, carefully preserve and honor the traditions inherited from our ancestors, which form the basis of our worldview and high moral principles, the head of Turkmenistan said.

A vivid symbol of friendship and brotherhood of our peoples was the opening this year of monuments to outstanding personalities – the Turkmen poet, philosopher and thinker Magtymguly Fragi in the capital of Kazakhstan – Astana and the Kazakh poet, philosopher and educator Abai Kunanbayev in Ashgabat.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov further noted, the current level of trust and mutual understanding allows our countries to confidently build their relations for the future, coordinate approaches on key issues of international policy, form long-term plans for cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The content of the Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation is conditioned by full mutual understanding on global development trends. Together with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan stands for equality and justice in international affairs, for firm adherence to the fundamental documents of the United Nations.

Today, we confirm our readiness for further close partnership in both bilateral and multilateral formats, in order to preserve and maintain universal peace and stability, counter global risks and threats, ensure sustainable development, and resolve humanitarian issues, the head of Turkmenistan stressed.

Cooperation within the framework of reputable international and regional structures is of great importance in the interstate political dialogue. Having similar views on key international issues, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan coordinate their steps on the world stage and support each other. This has a positive effect on achieving real results and the course of processes not only in our region, but also beyond its borders.

In this context, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Kazakhstan is a co-sponsor of 25 resolutions of the UN General Assembly initiated by Turkmenistan. In turn, Turkmenistan, attaching great importance to Kazakhstan’s international efforts, systematically supports its constructive ideas and proposals.

Strengthening regional stability and security is of particular importance today. In this regard, the Head of Turkmenistan stated the immutability and consistency of the approaches of the two countries to this issue. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan firmly advocate the creation of strong and effective mechanisms that would ensure the peaceful and predictable development of processes in Central Asia and neighboring regions.

One of the decisive factors of the constructive, good-neighborly nature of regional cooperation is the Consultative Meetings of the heads of Central Asian states. The regular meeting in this format held in Astana in August this year became an important milestone in the five-sided cooperation, demonstrated the determination of the countries of the region together, taking into account each other’s interests, to build approaches and solve the most difficult issues, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, the head of Turkmenistan noted that the peacekeeping potential of the international community, primarily the UN, in this country should be more actively and widely involved. Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in this area can be of great benefit in restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan, its economy and social sphere, and involving the neighboring state in the system of regional and world economic relations. In this context, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov spoke about the need to continue regular contacts between the foreign ministries in order to conduct a political dialogue, including on the Afghan issue.

In addition to issues of peace and security, we will continue to coordinate efforts in such important areas as countering the negative effects of climate change, careful and rational use of water resources in the Central Asian region, and addressing issues of the Aral Sea. Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the effective chairmanship of Kazakhstan in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Kazakhstan is Turkmenistan’s neighbor on the Caspian Sea. Our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats is an important factor in turning the Caspian Sea into a space of peace, good-neighborliness, harmony and mutually beneficial partnership. A lot has been done in this area, especially in recent years. A strategic goal has been achieved – in 2018, the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed in Aktau. At the VI Summit of the Caspian Littoral States held in Ashgabat in the summer of 2022, we discussed in detail the main aspects of the five-sided Caspian cooperation and are ready to jointly contribute to their implementation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

Today, the parties are actively working to develop economic cooperation in the Caspian region, solve such pressing problems as preserving the biodiversity of the reservoir, and combating shallowing of the sea.

As for trade and economic cooperation, Kazakhstan is a long-term and reliable partner of Turkmenistan in this area. In this regard, the Head of Turkmenistan highly appreciated the achieved level of cooperation in various sectors and the accumulated experience at the government and departmental levels. In general, the partnership in this area is developing consistently, with a tendency to qualitative growth.

At the same time, it was noted that there is a vast space for more effective realization of mutual potential. Turkmenistan also expects to continue and expand cooperation in the energy sector. A major energy project has already been implemented in the total asset – the Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline. In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed country’s readiness to consider opportunities for a noticeable increase in energy supplies and expansion of their transit configuration.

As two major energy powers, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan can significantly and positively influence the course and direction of cooperation in this sector on the continent, ensuring energy sustainability and security. In this context, there are great prospects for joint activities in the gas industry and electric energy.

Transport and logistics are also a strategic area of partnership, which is due to the extensive capabilities of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in the formation of transport and transit corridors along the North–South and East–West lines.

In this context, special importance is attached to the participation of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in the formation and full functioning of the transport corridor along the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea with access to seaports in the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said. At the same time, the possibilities of a significant increase in the volume of cargo transportation by the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway, the prospects of multimodal transport links through Turkmen and Kazakh ports on the Caspian Sea – Turkmenbashi, Aktau and Kuryk were noted.

Highways of the two countries also have significant potential, in particular, the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz–Temir-Baba–Aktau highway, the modernization of the Turkmen part of which is planned to begin in the near future.

Among other areas where two countries can actively cooperate, the head of Turkmenistan highlighted the agro-industrial complex, the chemical industry, mechanical engineering, textile production, and a number of other industries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also expressed his conviction that the creation of Turkmen-Kazakh border trade zones will serve as an important step in the process of further enhancing bilateral trade and economic partnership, including by increasing mutual supplies of agricultural and household appliances, food products, construction materials, and petrochemical industry products.

There are great opportunities for expanding cooperation between business communities. Turkmenistan is ready to provide state assistance in attracting Turkmen and Kazakh companies to participate in joint investment projects implemented in the territories of our countries.

Highlighting the consistent development and deepening of cultural and humanitarian ties among the most important areas of interstate cooperation, Berdimuhamedov noted that in recent years they have noticeably intensified, various joint events are being held. So, in June of this year, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan were held in Astana. And recently Ashgabat hosted the Days of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, speaking about the need to pay closer attention to cooperation in the field of science, to establish joint scientific research in areas relevant to both countries, the head of Turkmenistan proposed to start preparing documents on bilateral cooperation in this direction.

Speaking about the importance of scientific and educational cooperation, Berdimuhamedov noted that today about two and a half thousand Turkmen students are studying at universities in Kazakhstan. Turkmenistan is grateful to the Kazakh partners for their assistance in training young specialists.

As Berdimuhamedov stressed, thanks to joint efforts, the interstate dialogue is developing steadily. The Turkmen and Kazakh peoples are united not only by historical brotherhood, centuries-old ties of good neighborliness, common roots, language, religion, cultural and moral foundations. Today, we rely on a meaningful understanding of the need to strengthen our relations, on the coincidence of long-term interests in the main areas of world politics, and on awareness of the enormous prospects for cooperation in the economy and the humanitarian sphere, he said.

It is gratifying that we find a common denominator on all issues of bilateral partnership, we meet understanding and willingness to cooperate on the part of Kazakhstan, the head of Turkmenistan noted.

In turn, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called his visit an important step towards achieving a common goal – to bring multifaceted interstate relations to a qualitatively new level.

Based on centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness, common cultural and historical values, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as two fraternal states, have built strong and harmonious relations that are constantly developing in line with strategic partnership,” he said.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, significant progress has been made in recent years in the development of trade and economic cooperation.

In this context, Tokayev stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand exports to Turkmenistan totaling about $ 120 million in 80 commodity items.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of maintaining contacts between the business circles of the two countries.

“As I was informed, it is small and medium-sized businesses that demonstrate high investment potential. Last year, Kazakhstani companies have paid successful business trip to Turkmenistan. In this regard, it is important to stimulate the development of entrepreneurial activity on the site of the Kazakh-Turkmen Business Council,” the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

In his opinion, it is necessary to concentrate the efforts of the two countries on launching real projects in industry, construction, logistics, communications and other sectors of the economy.

The Head of State noted with satisfaction the progressive development of cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as good prospects for cooperation in the field of higher education. Taking this opportunity, the President congratulated the fraternal Turkmen people on the 300th anniversary of the outstanding poet Magtymguly Fragi.

In turn, Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Turkmenistan in terms of strengthening bilateral relations.

“The history of relations between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan dates back many centuries. During this time, truly fraternal ties have been formed. The two states and peoples are united not only by geography, but also by an awareness of the inseparability of historical destinies, an understanding of the need for each other. We profess common values, cherish and honor the traditions inherited from our ancestors,” Berdimuhamedov said.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the implementation of joint initiatives in the gas sector, a systematic increase in the volume of mutual trade and cargo transportation across the territory of the two countries, as well as the intensification of interregional cooperation.

Signed documents

In conclusion of summit talks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov adopted a Declaration on strengthening friendship and deepening the multifaceted strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Also, the members of the delegation signed the following documents at the intergovernmental, interdepartmental, as well as interregional levels.

1. Comprehensive program for strengthening friendship and deepening the multifaceted strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for 2025-2027;

2. Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan;

3. Agreement on strategic cooperation in the field of transport, logistics and transit between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan;

4. Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan on International Road Transport of Passengers and Goods dated February 27, 1997;

5. Agreement on cooperation in combating crime between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan;

6. Agreement on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan;

7. Agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan;

8. Agreement on cooperation in the field of archival affairs between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Main Archival Department under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan;

9. Memorandum of Understanding between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan;

10. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan;

11. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Physical Culture and Sports on cooperation in the field of sports;

12. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Space Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on further development of cooperation in the field of digital development and information technology;

13. Memorandum of Understanding between the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency “Turkmenhowayollary” of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan;

14. The plan of cooperation between governorates of the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan and the Balkan Velayat of Turkmenistan on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation for 2025;

15. Memorandum of Understanding between the RSE on the REM “TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Information Agency of Turkmenistan TDH;

16. Agreement on strategic cooperation in the development of the gas industry between the joint-stock company “National Company “QazaqGaz” and the state concern “Turkmengaz”;

17. Agreement on cooperation in the development of oilfield services in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea between the Joint-Stock Company “National Company “KazMunaiGas” and the state concern “Turkmennebit”;

18. Agreement on the delivery of international mail between Kazpost Joint Stock Company and Turkmenpost Postal Communication Company;

19. Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of maritime transport between JSC NC Aktau Commercial Sea Port and JSC Marine Merchant Fleet;

20. Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Joint press conference

Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov made a joint statement to representatives of the media.

The President of Kazakhstan noted the importance of the agreements reached during his official visit to Turkmenistan and the bilateral documents adopted. According to him, the Declaration on Strengthening Friendship and Multifaceted Strategic Partnership takes the central place in the set of documents.

“By this Declaration, we reaffirmed our mutual desire for further rapprochement of fraternal peoples, bringing Kazakh-Turkmen relations to a qualitatively new level. We have also adopted an appropriate Comprehensive Program until 2027. We agreed to fill the upcoming period with significant events for the benefit of two close peoples,” Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, last year the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 28%, exceeding US $ 500,000. The positive dynamics continues this year.

The parties agreed to consider the possibility of expanding the range of goods supplied and creating favorable conditions for the further development of mutual trade.

“It seems promising to increase the supply of Kazakh agricultural products, primarily wheat. The Turkmen business also has large reserves to increase exports to Kazakhstan and establish its long-term presence in our market,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

He expressed confidence that the bilateral trade turnover could be increased to US $1 billion in the near future.

In order to fully realize trade and economic potential, Kazakhstan proposed to jointly strengthen interregional cooperation. Thus, a mutually beneficial partnership in this format was initiated – a Cooperation plan was signed between the governorates of the Mangystau region and the Balkan Velayat.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, the parties agreed to explore the prospects of establishing joint ventures in key sectors of the economy.

“The priority task is to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Significant progress has been made here in recent years. Kazakhstan intends to take an active part in projects for the development of gas condensate fields in Turkmenistan, as well as in the expansion of pipeline infrastructure,” Tokayev said.

“Today, an agreement was signed on the development of cooperation in the gas industry between QazaqGaz and the state concern Turkmengaz. Oil and gas companies in Kazakhstan are interested in establishing cooperation with their Turkmen colleagues in the field of oilfield services in the Caspian Sea,” he continued.

Touching upon the topic of transit-transport cooperation, Tokayev said that last year the volume of rail traffic between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan grew by 20% and reached about 1.5 million tons.

He underlined the crucial role of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway, which forms an important link in the North–South transport corridor.

“The tasks of connecting the road infrastructure on the border of the two states in the direction of Turkmenbashi – Garabogaz – the border of Kazakhstan are being systematically implemented. Broad prospects for the construction of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan railway route were discussed. The parties are conducting substantive negotiations on this topic. We also agreed to consider the possibility of resuming regular flights between our countries as soon as possible. All these steps create conditions for further strengthening the transport interconnectedness of our countries,” Tokayev said.

One of the key topics of the talks was the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Special attention was paid to the issues of ensuring stability and security in Central Asia.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov spoke about current and promising areas of cooperation and noted the constructive nature of the Turkmen-Kazakh dialogue.

"During today's meeting, the state and prospects of bilateral relations, regional and international policy issues of mutual interest were reviewed and discussed. Specific areas of our cooperation have been identified. I particularly note the constructive and substantive nature of the negotiations, which took place in the traditional atmosphere of mutual trust and openness between the two countries. The current level of bilateral dialogue was praised, which is being conducted in all areas in politics, economy, cultural and humanitarian spheres," the Head of Turkmenistan said.