The National Leader of Turkmenistan met with the President of Tatarstan

On 10 October, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, who is in Turkmenistan on a working visit, the press service of the President of Tatarstan reports.

Rustam Minnikhanov thanked for the invitation to participate in the International Forum “Interrelation of times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development”, noting that the work of Magtymguly Fragi is an integral part of world culture. He said that in recent years, the poet’s work has been actively studied in the republic, and the originals of his manuscripts are kept in the manuscripts department of Kazan Federal University.

“In addition to cultural ties between our peoples, strong trade and economic relations have developed. I am grateful to you for your personal attention to the development of cooperation with the republic,” he stressed.

Last year, the trade turnover between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan increased by 13% and amounted to $ 52 million. As the parties stressed, there is a need to give more momentum. For example, in such areas as gas transportation, automobile and shipbuilding, energy, and the agro-industrial complex.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan noted the importance of cooperation at the regional level. “You are at home here,” he addressed Rustam Minnikhanov.

According to the press release, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented the jubilee medal “300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi” to the President of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan Rifkat Minnikhanov. ///nCa, 10 October 2024