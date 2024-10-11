The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the President of Mongolia

On 10 October, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsuh, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a state visit.

Saying that friendly relations between the two countries are currently based on openness, mutual respect and understanding, the President of Mongolia noted that this visit will be important in the development of bilateral relations.

As noted during the meeting, two states cooperate effectively not only in a bilateral format, but also within the framework of reputable international organizations. A striking example of this is Mongolia’s co-authorship and support for the initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan at the United Nations General Assembly.

Focusing on the issues of trade and economic partnership, the parties stressed that there are wide opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation in this direction.

The sides stressed the need to intensify effective and mutually beneficial relations in the fuel and energy, transport and communication spheres, and in agriculture.

Noting that there is a huge potential for further development of cooperation between the two countries in the cultural and humanitarian fields, in the fields of science and education, sports and tourism, Arkadag expressed firm confidence that thanks to joint efforts, friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Mongolia will continue to develop for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.///nCa, 11 October 2024