President Japarov: Kyrgyzstan Open to Trade Talks, Joint Ventures with Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan is ready to discuss steps to increase trade turnover and implement joint infrastructure projects with Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with the national Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The meeting took place in Ashgabat on October 11 on the sidelines of the international forum “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development”, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on deepening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in such areas as trade, energy, transport and logistics, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan highly appreciates cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and expressed the need to intensify cooperation on key issues on the bilateral agenda.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, noted that Kyrgyzstan, based on deep cultural and historical ties with Turkmenistan, is ready to discuss concrete steps to boost trade turnover and implement joint infrastructure projects.

In this context, the President of Kyrgyzstan proposed focusing on cooperation in the energy sector and the creation of new transport corridors between the countries to improve regional integration and increase trade turnover.

The parties also discussed issues of expanding cultural cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, Japarov presented Berdimuhamedov with a collection of selected poems by Magtymguly Frag in the Kyrgyz language. ///nCa, 11 October 2024