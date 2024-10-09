Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks – Erdogan awarded the jubilee medal “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna”

On Tuesday, 8 October, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye.

The sides exchanged views on important upcoming events. As noted, celebrations dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi, a poet of both the Turkmen and Turkic peoples, are being held these days.

Erdogan extended his best wishes for the success of the international forum honoring Magtymguly, which is set to take place in Ashgabat in upcoming days.

Arkadag commended Erdogan for his significant contributions to the study and preservation of Magtymguly’s literary heritage.

He emphasized the enduring, strategic nature of Turkmen-Turkish relations, rooted in the shared linguistic, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the two peoples.

Noting that the TURKSOY declared this year “The Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world – Magtymguly Fragi”, and the historical city of Anau – the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024, Berdimuhamedov stressed that the opening of the monument to Magtymguly in Ankara was a significant event.

In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people said that, taking into account the merits of President Erdogan in this direction, as well as his great personal contribution to strengthening friendship and brotherhood between the two peoples, the President of Turkmenistan awards him the jubilee medal “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” [in honor of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi].

Concluding the conversation, Arkadag said that he expects Erdogan to visit Turkmenistan at any time convenient for him.///nCa, 9 October 2024