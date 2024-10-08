President of Turkmenistan signs 7 decrees for development of healthcare sector

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan signed on 4 October 2024 seven (7) decrees related to the development of the healthcare sector.

Here are the details:

In order to establish the principles of a healthy lifestyle, improve health and increase the average life expectancy of the population, study human physiology in hot climates within the framework of the planned measures to implement the State Program “Saglyk” of the President of Turkmenistan, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution approving the National Program for the Development of Physiology in Turkmenistan for 2024-2028 and the Action Plan for its implementation.

In order to implement the state policy in the field of public health protection in the country, the Law of Turkmenistan “On the Protection of Citizens’ Health” and the State Program “Saglyk” of the President of Turkmenistan, as well as the Program “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution approving the National Strategy for Medical Health and Rehabilitation Measures in Turkmenistan for 2024-2028 and the Action Plan for its implementation.

In order to ensure the healthy well-being of the country’s population, the prevention and control of infectious diseases, as well as the consistent strengthening of targeted measures in accordance with international standards in the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution approving the National Program of Turkmenistan on Immunoprophylaxis for 2024-2028 and the Action Plan for its implementation.

In order to successfully implement the State Program “Saglyk” of the President of Turkmenistan and provide the population with high-quality preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic care in the era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution authorizing the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan, to conclude contracts with the Islamic Development Bank to finance projects for the construction of oncology hospitals in the Balkan and Lebap velayats for 150 beds each, as well as a contract with the Saudi Development Bank to finance a project for the construction of an oncology hospital in the Mary velayat for 200 beds and to carry out work related to the entry into force of this agreement and its management.

In order to successfully implement the State Program “Saglyk” of the President of Turkmenistan, to organize modern health and rehabilitation care for the population in accordance with international standards and based on innovative technologies, to significantly strengthen the material and technical base of the health care system in th

e era of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution, ordering the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry to establish, in accordance with the established procedure, a subordinate International Health and Rehabilitation Center for 400 people, operating on a self-financing basis and providing paid services, and to approve its Charter.

In order to successfully implement the State Program “Saglyk” of the President of Turkmenistan in the era of the Renaissance of the new era of a powerful state, modern treatment of the most common diseases in accordance with international standards and based on innovative technologies, effective organization of scientific research and significant strengthening of the material and technical base of the healthcare system, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution, ordering the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry to establish, in accordance with the established procedure, a subordinate International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology for 250 places and approve its Charter.