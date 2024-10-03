News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » ECI President Dr. Saad S. Khan Meets with ECODSG Ambassador Silapberdi Nurberdiyev to Strengthen Cultural Ties

ECI President Dr. Saad S. Khan Meets with ECODSG Ambassador Silapberdi Nurberdiyev to Strengthen Cultural Ties

By

Dr. Saad S. Khan, President ECI, held a meeting with Ambassador Silapberdi Nurberdiyev (Turkmen National), ECO Deputy Secretary General for Transport, Communication, Human Resource and Sustainable Development, on September 23,2024 at the ECO Secretariat.

During the meeting, Dr. Khan elaborated on the rich history and objectives of the ECI, emphasizing its role as the cultural arm of ECO and its status as the oldest specialized agency, soon to celebrate its 60th anniversary. He underscored the importance of cultural cooperation as a foundation for robust economic collaboration among member states.

Dr. Khan expressed hope that Turkmenistan would ratify the ECI’s Charter, paving the way for its full membership in the near future. He also proposed the establishment of regular coordination meetings among the Presidents of the three specialized agencies within the ECO: the ECI, the ECO Educational Institute, and the ECO Science Foundation.

Additionally, the ECI President urged the Government of Turkmenistan to consider hosting coordination meetings for heads of cultural organizations from ECO member countries, including television and radio agencies, and national museums.

In response, Deputy Secretary General Nurberdiyev acknowledged the shared culture and history of the ECO nations, highlighting the vital role of the ECI in fostering closer ties among them. He welcomed all proposals put forth by Dr. Khan and assured that he would follow up with the relevant authorities in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 3 October 2024 (in cooperation with ECI)

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan Ambassador Meets with Uzbek Senate Speaker to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
  2. ECI President Meets with Tajikistan’s Culture Minister to Enhance Collaborative Initiatives
  3. Ambassador of Turkmenistan held meetings in Budapest to strengthen Bilateral Ties
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Governor of St.Petersburg Discuss Ways to Strengthen Turkmen-Russian Cultural Ties
  5. Kazakhstan President Meets New Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Discusses Upcoming Summit Talks
  6. Georgian Parliament Speaker Meets with Turkmen Ambassador, Discusses Parliamentary Cooperation and Economic Ties
  7. The President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Korea
  8. Foreign minister of Turkmenistan visits Türkiye, meets President Erdogan
  9. President of Turkmenistan Meets with US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate
  10. President of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the International Exhibitions Bureau
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan