ECI President Dr. Saad S. Khan Meets with ECODSG Ambassador Silapberdi Nurberdiyev to Strengthen Cultural Ties

Dr. Saad S. Khan, President ECI, held a meeting with Ambassador Silapberdi Nurberdiyev (Turkmen National), ECO Deputy Secretary General for Transport, Communication, Human Resource and Sustainable Development, on September 23,2024 at the ECO Secretariat.

During the meeting, Dr. Khan elaborated on the rich history and objectives of the ECI, emphasizing its role as the cultural arm of ECO and its status as the oldest specialized agency, soon to celebrate its 60th anniversary. He underscored the importance of cultural cooperation as a foundation for robust economic collaboration among member states.

Dr. Khan expressed hope that Turkmenistan would ratify the ECI’s Charter, paving the way for its full membership in the near future. He also proposed the establishment of regular coordination meetings among the Presidents of the three specialized agencies within the ECO: the ECI, the ECO Educational Institute, and the ECO Science Foundation.

Additionally, the ECI President urged the Government of Turkmenistan to consider hosting coordination meetings for heads of cultural organizations from ECO member countries, including television and radio agencies, and national museums.

In response, Deputy Secretary General Nurberdiyev acknowledged the shared culture and history of the ECO nations, highlighting the vital role of the ECI in fostering closer ties among them. He welcomed all proposals put forth by Dr. Khan and assured that he would follow up with the relevant authorities in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 3 October 2024 (in cooperation with ECI)