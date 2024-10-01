NGO in Turkmenistan holds competition to raise awareness about Ozone Layer

News Central Asia (nCa)

The NGO Yash tegbigatchy, in collaboration with the Ozone Centre under the ministry of environmental protection of Turkmenistan held recently a competition among the children on the theme ‘What can I do to protect the ozone layer?’

About 80 children who took part in the contest presented their drawings and other creative material

Among them, the winner was the 11th-grader of Secondary School No. 64 of Chardzhou etrap of Lebap province Arslan Arturov. Second place for thematic drawing was awarded to the tenth-grader of Secondary School No. 7 of Ashgabat Batyr Sultanov. Third place was shared by students of the capital’s Secondary School No. 46 – sixth-grader Jennet Amanova and fifth-grader Merjen Amanova.

The winner were given the prizes and all of the contestants received memorable gifts and certificates of participation. [nCa, in cooperation with NGO Yash tegbigatchy]

* * *

Turkmenistan has been taking comprehensive and systematic steps to phase out ODS (ozone-depleting substances). — Most ODS are gases that actively contribute to global warming.

Since 1995, 99.95% of the main ODS have been phased out in Turkmenistan. The remaining controlled use of Freon R-22 is expected to be phased out by 2040. /// nCa, 1 October 2024

 

 

