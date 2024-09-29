Ankara’s tallest buildings painted in Turkmenistan’s flag to mark 33rd anniversary of independence

On September 27, 2024, the tallest buildings in Ankara – the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Exchanges of Turkey building and the main attraction and at the same time the most visited place in Ankara – the Atakule observation tower , were painted in the colors of the national Turkmen flag in honor of the 33rd anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan.

Spectacular illuminations transformed the buildings of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkey into a shining red and green flag with Turkmen patterns and a crescent moon with five stars. The Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkey building, with a height of 140 meters, is one of the tallest buildings in Ankara and the business center of the Republic of Turkey.

Also, one of the highest points of Ankara – the 125-meter tower ” Atakule ” was painted in the colors of the Turkmen flag. On the tower, which is visible from many places in the capital of Turkey, the inscription “Happy Independence Day of Turkmenistan!” was displayed in Turkish and English, and a video clip dedicated to the successes of Turkmenistan was shown on a huge monitor of the building of the business center ” Atakule “.

This gesture is a symbol of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries. /// nCa, 29 September 2024 (in cooperation with embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye)