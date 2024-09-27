The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the CLAAS company, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy

On Thursday, 26 September, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ms. Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CLAAS, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

During the meeting, it was noted that Germany is one of the important partners of Turkmenistan in almost all spheres.

Special emphasis was placed on the success of cooperation with the Eastern Committee of the German Economy to expand trade and economic ties, establish contacts between business circles, and stimulate investment activity. The successful interstate cooperation in industry, agriculture, the banking sector, and the transport and communications sector was emphasized.

For many years, Turkmenistan and Germany have been effectively cooperating in the field of healthcare.

In this context, the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider proposals from German partners was confirmed.

Meeting with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov

Prospects for further development of Turkmen-German cooperation were discussed during a meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Ms. Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser.

Today, our countries cooperate fruitfully in almost all areas, including in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, said the National Leader.

In this regard, the effective nature of the partnership between Turkmenistan and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy in establishing bilateral business contacts was noted. At the same time, the sides confirmed their intention to further develop cooperation, including in the investment sphere.

It was emphasized that a number of leading German companies have been successfully operating in Turkmenistan for many years, among which CLAAS is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery.

The parties expressed confidence that the traditional bilateral cooperation will continue to develop successfully on the principles of mutual benefit and long-term sustainability. ///nCa, 27 September 2024